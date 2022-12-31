AIM Institute leads Hour of Code event at Wilson Middle School

More than 900 students participated in an Hour of Code on Dec. 19 at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs.

The AIM Institute hosted the event, which uses coding-related activities to spark creativity and problem-solving skills to prepare students for a rewarding tech career.

The biggest outreach initiative for the Omaha nonprofit in 2022, the Hour of Code is the largest educational global movement, introducing tens of millions of students worldwide to computer science, inspiring kids to learn more, break stereotypes and feel empowered to work with tech, according to a press release from AIM.

“We were excited to be able to provide engaging and challenging activities with the Hour of Code event at Wilson Middle School in partnership with AIM,” said Wilson Principal JoAnna Letz. “Our students enjoyed being able to participate in this global learning opportunity.”

Hour of Code offers hundreds of one-hour activities in over 48 languages for youth. Coding activities feature pop culture topics such as Minecraft, “Star Wars,” Disney’s “Frozen,” Angry Birds and Plants vs. Zombies, the AIM press release stated.

To further AIM’s mission of growing a strong and diverse tech talent community through education, career development and outreach, events such as Hour of Code align with the Youth in Tech programs AIM implements year-round. To shape tomorrow’s diverse tech workforce, the Youth in Tech programs spark an interest in technology careers by building a foundation for success that shows students the possibilities of high-wage, high-skill, high-demand tech careers. Events like Hour of Code are the youths’ first step into opening the door to the possibilities of their potential in tech.

AIM believes in providing individuals, including underrepresented populations, with tech skills, community connections and personal development to close the gap on the tech talent shortage.

More information about AIM is available at aiminstitute.org and through social media on Facebook, Instagram @aiminstituteomaha and Twitter @aiminstituteoma.