Air Force JROTC robotics team The Heartbreakers made it to the quarterfinals in the VEX Worlds competition this past weekend in Dallas.

The team — made up of Cadets Noah Welsh, Dara Pich, Dalton McCormick and Xander Rowland — was one of 112 JROTC robotics teams from around the world that entered the competition, according to Lt. Col. Kevin Bush, senior aerospace science instructor for Air Force Junior ROTC Unit IA-951, based at Abraham Lincoln High School.

The Heartbreakers began the contest by defeating the No. 1 team, then made it through nine more rounds to the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated, Bush said.

“The team also won the Amaze Award, which is presented to a team that has built an amazing, high-scoring robot that clearly demonstrates overall quality,” he said. “Over the course of the school year, the Heartbreakers won two tournament championships in the state of Iowa.”

The team is coached by Ryan Higgins and Justin Heckman.

All in all, it was “a very successful year” for the Heartbreakers, Bush said.