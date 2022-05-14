Air Force JROTC team shines at VEX Robotics World Championships

Robotics teams from Council Bluffs schools are scoring points at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas.
The team fielded by Air Force Junior ROTC Unit IA-951, based at Abraham Lincoln High School, competed May 3-5 and made it to the semifinals of the JROTC Robotics Championship at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championships, Lt. Col. Kevin Bush, senior aerospace science instructor, said via email. The team, coached by Justin Heckman and Ryan Higgins, placed seventh out of 80 in the qualification round and fifth going into the elimination round. The team finished 27th out of 74 in skills.
To top that, the team won the Design Award for their division, Bush said.
“They did an amazing job over the course of the school year designing and practicing with their robot to qualifying for the JROTC competition at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championships,” he said.
Noah and Dara did a lot of work on the component that most impressed the judges, according to Ryan Higgins, co-coach with Justin Heckman.
“The four-person crew really did work well together,” he said.
Thomas Jefferson High School’s Robo Turtles -- made up of Asa Neville, Athena Neville and Abby Franks -- competed May 5-7 and won an Inspire Award in their division, according to Christy Arthur, one of the Junior Jacket Robotics coaches. More than 800 teams competed on the high school level.
Middle school teams competed May 8-10 in the championships. The Junior Jacket Buzz Bots -- made up of Wilson Middle School students Abygail Sharp, Ella Dunlap, Jayden Ongesa, Aiden Hector and Brady Whitsel -- won the Energy Award in their division, and the Bionic Lynx from Kirn Middle School -- Kowen Dighton, Ayden Estell, Addison Cohrs and Jasmine Shields -- won their division’s Sportsmanship Award, Arthur said. There were 785 VEX IQ teams that competed.
A total of 516 elementary school teams competed Tuesday through Thursday. Both College View Elementary teams made the finals in their division. The Infinite Storm placed seventh, and the Firewall placed 14th.
And the students weren’t the only ones whose efforts were recognized: Arthur was named Inspirational All Star of the VEX IQ competition!
“Being honored out of thousands that all work hard, too, was humbling, to say the least,” she said. “I certainly wasn’t alone in earning this recognition.
“A piece of this trophy belongs to Mr. Crum (and) Mrs. Hoag, who inspired us to start it; Techna Pawn and Mary Our Queen, for showing us the ropes, supporting us and giving constant answers for our questions; Megan (Kruse), for running in between for 21st Century and us; and the coaches that have stepped up so that so many kids can have this opportunity.”
She also credited parents for their support and students for their work.
Troy and Christy Arthur, along with Matt and Stacy Koletzke, started Junior Jacket Robotics in 2016 to bring VEX Robotics competition and educational tools to middle school students who would attend Thomas Jefferson High School, Troy Arthur said.
“Mr. Crum (TJ robotics coach) gave us a VEX IQ kit, and we began creating the middle school team at that point,” Christy said. “We also had a lot of guidance from Denise Hoag and Mr. Crum and Doug Tweed, as well as Brandon and Tara Peterson over at Mary Our Queen in Omaha.”
Since then, Christy has seen the difference participating in robotics can make in a student’s life.
“I watched my son struggle with and overcome obstacles,” she said. “I watched a good number of children advance and become better people. I watched how it incorporated STEM as well as soft skills. Not everybody is going to be a Division 1 player or a Broadway movie star, but everybody can advance in education and people skills.”
Christy made it her goal to see that every student in the school district had the same opportunity, she said.
“It was Christy’s idea to then expand that to the elementary schools -- first on the west end and then across the entire district,” Troy said. “The interesting thing is that Christy comes from a background of preschool/childcare and with the belief that every child can flourish in the right environment and with the right resources.”
Said Christy, “This was the first year that (students in) every CBCSD school had this opportunity.”
Three of the Arthurs’ four children -- Seth, Alysa and Alan -- have participated in robotics. Their oldest went through school before the program was started.
Team Placings
Abraham Lincoln
JROTC -- Seventh in division, 27th in skills
Thomas Jefferson
Robo Turtles -- 60th in division
Full Metal Jackets -- 81st in division
Junior Jacket Robotics
2501X Team Xenon -- 39th in division
2501Z The Narwhals -- 42nd in division
2501V The Killer Vees -- 48th in division
2501Y The Pandas -- 60th in division
2501W The Hive -- 62nd in division
Wilson Middle School
41321C -- 67th in division
41321A -- 76th in division
Kirn Middle School
51503A -- 43rd in division
51502V -- 48th in division
51502C -- 52nd in division
51503K Bionic Lynx -- 56th in division
College View Elementary
The Infinite Storm -- seventh
The Firewall -- 14th in division
Franklin Elementary
Baby Yoda -- 34th in division
Roosevelt Elementary
Buzzy Bots -- 39th in division
Carter Lake Elementary
Super Stingers -- 45th in division
Buzz Lightyears -- 57th
Edison Elementary
Soaring Eagles -- 56th in division