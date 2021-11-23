All State Music Festival Concert to air on Iowa Public Television

Many local students participated in the All State Music Festival.
District auditions for the All State Band, Orchestra and Chorus, as well as the Iowa Junior Honors Orchestra, were held on Oct. 23.
The All State Music Festival Concert will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, on Iowa Public Television.
Council Bluffs
Junior Honors Orchestra — Kayley Coffey, freshman; George Garst, eighth grade; Cooper Haddix, freshman
All State Orchestra — Seniors Hailey Carlson, Alvaro Peraza and Megan Wilson
All State Chorus — Sophomore Gwyneth Sudario
Lewis Central
All State Band — Lily Jensen and John Rosenkaimer
All State Chorus — Addy Arrick, Kenny Awe, Ethan Bortmess, Brooklyn Damgaard, Avery Heller, Gabbie Norman, Jamison Olson and Jillian Poore
