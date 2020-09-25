Alumna appointed president of St. Albert Catholic School

A St. Albert Catholic School alumna has been named its new president and will become the first female president in the school’s history, the school announced Friday.
Dr. Anne M. Rohling, a member of the St. Albert High School Class of 1982, will fill the vacancy left by Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, former executive director, who resigned in August.
Rohling earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a master's of business administration degree at Creighton University and juri doctorate at Creighton University School of Law. She brings a wealth of business and legal acumen to the role, having guided strategic initiatives and negotiated multi-million-dollar contracts for a number of Fortune 500 companies, according to a press release from the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines.
After her time in corporate America, she opened an independent legal practice in Council Bluffs, where she practiced patent law and advocated on behalf of the elderly.
Her tenure as a well-respected member of the American Bar Association has afforded her legal experience in prosecution, business operations, regulatory compliance and litigation management -- all skills she plans to use to ensure the operational vitality of St. Albert Catholic School.
“Anne Rohling is steeped in the experience of Catholic education in her own life path and in her own commitment to parish religious education and voluntary involvement in communal and corporate outreach,” said Bishop William M. Joensen. “She is a natural leader anointed by the Spirit in all she does. I believe she is moved by the Spirit to embrace this great personal and professional sacrifice by making this momentous transition at this point in her career on behalf of St. Albert Catholic School, and I am profoundly grateful.”
For Rohling, this role is personal. She is a St. Albert alumna and the product of a lifetime of Catholic education.
“I am one of the many successful products of Catholic education,” Rohling is quoted as saying. “My father passed away when the oldest of my six siblings was 10 years old and the youngest was 1 year old. My mother sacrificed to provide all of her children with a Catholic education. Each one attended parish schools and graduated from St. Albert High School.
“This model of sacrifice and the experiences St. Albert afforded me opened my eyes to the beauty of Catholic education and the profound desire to support and promote Catholic education in my community,” she said.
Rohling also has experience in nonprofit management from her work as a community leader and volunteer over the past 20 years. She has served on nonprofit boards, including St. Albert Catholic School and the Council Bluffs Public Library. A dedicated member of St. Peter’s Parish, Rohling has guided a number of fundraising efforts on behalf of the church and currently serves as its director of religious education.
“After a very thorough search for the president’s position, St. Albert is fortunate to welcome back to the school one of their own,” said Joe Narmi, school board president. “Anne brings many years of experience in the business world, has very deep roots in the Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa communities and has an abundant enthusiasm and passion for St. Albert and Catholic education.”
“I am excited to partner with Anne as the new president of St. Albert Catholic School,” said Jeff Lenz, St. Albert Foundation president. “Anne is a tremendous addition to the strong and diverse leadership at St. Albert. Her unique education and business background will make an outstanding contribution to our St. Albert family, leading as our first female president.
"The St. Albert Foundation Board looks forward to working with Anne to make a dramatic and positive impact within our community.”
Rohling will begin her new role on Nov. 2.
