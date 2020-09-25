Alumna appointed president of St. Albert Catholic School

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A St. Albert Catholic School alumna has been named its new president and will become the first female president in the school’s history, the school announced Friday.

Dr. Anne M. Rohling, a member of the St. Albert High School Class of 1982, will fill the vacancy left by Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, former executive director, who resigned in August.

Rohling earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a master's of business administration degree at Creighton University and juri doctorate at Creighton University School of Law. She brings a wealth of business and legal acumen to the role, having guided strategic initiatives and negotiated multi-million-dollar contracts for a number of Fortune 500 companies, according to a press release from the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines.

After her time in corporate America, she opened an independent legal practice in Council Bluffs, where she practiced patent law and advocated on behalf of the elderly.

Her tenure as a well-respected member of the American Bar Association has afforded her legal experience in prosecution, business operations, regulatory compliance and litigation management -- all skills she plans to use to ensure the operational vitality of St. Albert Catholic School.