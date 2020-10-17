Anderson's next mission is to the SAC Museum

A visit by retired astronaut and Omaha native Clayton Anderson will highlight a day of aerospace-themed activities on Oct. 24 at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland, Nebraska.

Anderson, who grew up in Ashland, flew on space shuttles Atlantis and Discovery and completed a five-month tour of duty on the International Space Station in 2007 and a resupply mission to the ISS in 2010, according to a profile on the NASA website. Between the two missions, he completed six spacewalks totaling 38 hours and 28 minutes. He retired from NASA in 2013 after 30 years with the agency.

The event will begin with “Behind the Scenes: Suited for Flight” at 12:30 p.m., a curated presentation featuring pilot and space crew gear, including items donated by Anderson not previously displayed in public, a press release from the museum stated.

In addition, Anderson will sign copies of his latest children’s book, “Letters from Space.” The book takes a fun and lighthearted look at how astronauts manage their feelings of isolation living and working in space.

Writing a “letter from space” will be one of the activities for children and families during the afternoon, along with astronaut ice cream tasting, planetarium shows and Anderson reading from his book at 3:30 p.m., followed by the book signing.