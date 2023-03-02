The Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center at 620 N. Eighth St. is on track to be completed by June 30 and open on Aug. 28, an official said Wednesday.

The 38,000-square-foot facility will accept children from 6 weeks through 4 years of age and is expected to serve about 200 children.

The main entrance will be on the east side of the building toward North Eighth Street, according to Darrel Meyer, project manager for the Council Bluffs Community School District.

“You’ll be buzzed in (to the office) just like at the schools and then checked out through another door,” he said.

Next to that office will be the director’s office. The main hallway will lead to the large motor skills room, which will have a spiral slide, climbing ramp and tricycling area. A large artificial tree, along with a landscape painted on the walls, will give it a park-like feel. Windows will provide a view of the yard on the west side of the building, and several doors will open to a large playground. There will be two other outdoor playgrounds for smaller children with doors to the building.

This area in the center of the building is still open on the sides, but most of the drywall is up on the north end, although sealing and painting will come later. Drywall installation is just starting in the south end.

“We’re finishing the north end first,” Meyer said. “It’s a fungus-resistant drywall.”

North of the large motor skills room will be a small motor skills room and a multipurpose room that will be used for Kids & Company’s before- and after-school program, training and a storm shelter, Meyer said. The north and south ends of the building will contain classrooms – a total of 14, with 11 for preschool, two for toddlers and one for infants 6 weeks to 1 year. Each classroom will have work and storage areas and a restroom.

The facility will also have a kitchen, teachers’ lounge and two private rooms for nursing mothers.

There will be parking on the east side of the building and south across Avenue F from the center. The building will have a secure entrance and will be equipped with 16 indoor surveillance cameras and 22 outdoor cameras, Meyer said.

“We’ll have card readers on every (exterior) door, because all of the classrooms have doors going to some kind of playground,” he said.

There will also be card readers on the playground gates, Meyer said.

The rooms for infants and 1- and 2-year-old toddlers will have a heated floor, since they are likely to play on the floor, he said. Pipes for a radon mitigation system will be built into the facility. If radon levels in the completed building are above recommended amounts, a fan can be added.

The project is expected to cost $17,040,781, including $14,300,490 for construction, $1,118,364 for professional fees, $783,385 for equipment and furnishings, $234,800 for land acquisition and $603,742 for other costs. The total includes $978,852 for contingencies.

The project and a $2.24 million endowment will be funded with a $7 million state grant, $5 million from the school district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax revenue and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, $4 million from an anonymous lead donor, a $1.04 million grant from the Iowa West Foundation, $1 million from another foundation, $100,000 from American National Bank, $100,000 from Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh, and pledges from other private foundations and individuals.

Infant and toddler program hours will be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with daily attendance for at least five hours expected. Preschool (3- and 4-year-olds) program hours will be 8:35 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. (with an early dismissal on Mondays at 1:55 p.m.), with daily attendance for the entire school day expected. The center will follow the Council Bluffs Community School preschool calendar. For exact dates, please check the district website at cb-schools.org.

Any families interested in programs at the Early Learning Center are encouraged to call Mandy Sanders at 712-328-6446 for more information.