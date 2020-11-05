Appel honored by state high school journalism association

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve seen Gerry work with students firsthand when he and I taught the yearbook workshop together in Iowa City for two summers,” he wrote. “His energy is contagious, and he pushes students to challenge their thinking, taking their final products to more creative places.”

Appel finds the work rewarding.

“I love seeing them improve in journalism,” he said. “I also love seeing them grow as people and grow as professionals.”

Meanwhile, Appel himself keeps growing, Jensen said.

“Gerry also makes sure to ask for resources among his peers so that his own teaching and advising can be strengthened and not become stale,” Jensen wrote.

“Gerry’s dedication to his students shines through in the high quality publications coming out of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School,” Jensen wrote.

Appel currently has about 75 students and teaches Introduction to Journalism, Newspaper Journalism, Broadcasting, Yearbook (when available) and English. His department publishes a monthly newspaper, ALHS Echoes (which is currently only available online); operates ALTV; and publishes the school yearbook.