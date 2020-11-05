Appel honored by state high school journalism association

Gerry Appel has proven newsworthy.
The journalism teacher and advisor at Abraham Lincoln High School has been honored with the 2020 Rod Vahl Teacher Award by the Iowa High School Press Association.
“This is really a group award,” Appel said. “The kids do all the work. If I have a tech problem, I go to Randy (Lau, photography instructor) and Rob (Lindquist, journalism teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School), and we figure it out.”
Appel was nominated for the award by Paul Jensen, internship and placement coordinator at the University of Iowa, director of the Iowa High School Press Association and organizer of the Iowa Summer Journalism Workshop (for high school students).
“Gerry Appel is one of the most enthusiastic advisers in the state of Iowa,” Jensen wrote. “His passion for journalism shines through in any conversation that you have with him.”
There’s a simple reason for that, according to Appel.
“I think I’m passionate about journalism because I love the field and I love seeing it in the schools,” he said. While most students won’t pursue careers in journalism, “skills you have in journalism are skills you can use the rest of your life.”
Appel is good at establishing rapport with students and building trust relationships with them, Jensen wrote.
“I’ve seen Gerry work with students firsthand when he and I taught the yearbook workshop together in Iowa City for two summers,” he wrote. “His energy is contagious, and he pushes students to challenge their thinking, taking their final products to more creative places.”
Appel finds the work rewarding.
“I love seeing them improve in journalism,” he said. “I also love seeing them grow as people and grow as professionals.”
Meanwhile, Appel himself keeps growing, Jensen said.
“Gerry also makes sure to ask for resources among his peers so that his own teaching and advising can be strengthened and not become stale,” Jensen wrote.
“Gerry’s dedication to his students shines through in the high quality publications coming out of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School,” Jensen wrote.
Appel currently has about 75 students and teaches Introduction to Journalism, Newspaper Journalism, Broadcasting, Yearbook (when available) and English. His department publishes a monthly newspaper, ALHS Echoes (which is currently only available online); operates ALTV; and publishes the school yearbook.
Appel grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana and wrote movie reviews in eighth grade, then joined the newspaper staff in high school. He earned a journalism degree at Ball State University and wrote free-lance newspaper articles while working in radio and TV, where he caught “the media bug.”
“My mom was a home ec teacher, so that’s probably where I got the teaching bug,” he said. “I didn’t realize I wanted to be a journalism teacher until I was 25 years old.”
Appel then went back to Ball State to earn a teaching license. He worked in the admissions office at Ball State and journalism department’s J-IDEAS (Institute for Digital Edition Activities and Scholarship) and also did some teaching. He came to A.L. in August 2010.
