Applicants sought for Hoff Family Arts & Culture Performing Arts Scholarship

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment and the Hoff Family are thrilled to announce a scholarship opportunity for graduating high school seniors intending to pursue a course of study within art, music, theater, dance or culinary arts.

In 2023, PACE will award up to two local students with a Hoff Family Arts & Culture Performing Arts Scholarship. This scholarship is transferable to any two-year or four-year educational institution, certificate program or professional training program. The annual award ceiling of the scholarship will be $10,000, and the maximum individual award will be $5,000.

In addition to meeting traditional selection criteria, scholarship applicants must also log at least 40 hours of service or participation in classes, productions or volunteer work at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center or with PACE partner organizations including PACE, Chanticleer Community Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, American Midwest Ballet and Kitchen Council.

Examples of service work might include being part of the cast or crew of a Chanticleer production, volunteering in the box office or gallery as a Junior PACE Ambassador or being a teacher’s or chef’s assistant during an art or culinary class.

The deadline to apply for the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Performing Arts Scholarship is Friday, March 31, 2023. PACE will also host a Scholarship Showcase on Friday, April 28, 2023, where scholarship applicants will perform and showcase their work at the Hoff Center. The Showcase will be free and open to the public.

“Polly and our family value, support and celebrate the arts, and we’re proud to step in and provide this opportunity to deserving students for years to come,” said Ted Hoff. “We hope this encourages more local students to pursue careers in the arts, but also to participate in all the wonderful activities taking place in the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.”

“We’re thrilled and honored to partner with Ted Hoff and his family to provide this life-changing opportunity to our local students that love the arts,” said PACE CEO Danna Kehm.

For the full list of scholarship selection criteria, application instructions and how to get involved at the Hoff Center, email info@paceartsiowa.org.