Applications sought for scholarship named after former Iowa governor

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Robert D. Blue Scholarship, according to a press release from State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald’s office.

Applicants must be a current senior or graduate of any Iowa high school who plans to attend a college or university within the state, the press release stated. Awards are based on financial need, an original essay, academic achievement and recommendations.

Fitzgerald is a member of the Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation, which funds the scholarship.

“We’re looking for students who exemplify greatness,” he said. “Aaron Eilerts is a notable example. He spent his time volunteering and giving back to those in his community before tragically losing his life when a tornado struck the Little Sioux Scout Ranch on June 11, 2008. People like Aaron who dedicate themselves to serve others are strongly encouraged to apply.”

Since the scholarship was established in 1949 by Gov. Blue, it has helped hundreds of Iowa students fulfill their higher education dreams at one of Iowa’s 65 colleges and universities. In the last five years, 25 outstanding students were awarded the scholarship for a total of $16,000. All recipients attended various colleges and universities across the state.

Robert D. Blue Scholarship applications are only accepted online and must be submitted by May 10. To learn more and apply for a scholarship, visit rdblue.org.

