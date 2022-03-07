Area schools close or start late in wake of snowy and icy weather

Council Bluffs public and private schools cancelled classes Monday, while others started late because of an inch or so of snow that fell on a layer of ice Sunday night. And more snow is possible later in the week.

Lewis Central Community School District is on spring break all week.

Around southwest Iowa, Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia and Red Oak Community School Districts closed for the day, while others started two hours late.

Students and staff will be wondering whether this will affect when the school year ends -- especially since forecasts call for more snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, there's an 30% chance of snow on Wednesday, 80% chance Wednesday night and 80% chance on Thursday.

"We will see our best chance for accumulating snow Wednesday through Thursday," the weather service said in its forecast discussion, noting its model projections are divided on if the snow will stay to the north or move south into southwest Iowa. "While the overall trend appears to be edging south, we`ll be keeping a close eye on this period of potentially impactful weather. (And) while there is still disagreement about where the heaviest snow will set up, the various model solutions do agree that much colder air will filter in behind this system. Highs on Thursday will only reach the 20s. Wind chills for Friday morning could be in the -5 to -15 range, with even colder wind chills approaching -20 Friday night and Saturday morning."

In between, expect a high around 37 today, with a gradual clearing of clouds in the afternoon. Tonight's low is around 20.

The high on Tuesday is around 50, with sunny skies, which will hopefully melt the snow and ice before more rolls in.

