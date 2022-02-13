Art by local high school students in exhibitions at two metro art galleries

Artwork by local high school students is currently on display at a couple metro art galleries.

Lewis Central High School students have works on display on the High School Wall at the Artists Cooperative Gallery at 405 S. 11th St. in Omaha’s Old Market District until Feb. 20. Media used in their creation include acrylic, charcoal, white charcoal, gouache, ink, watercolor and ceramic, according to art teacher Kari Lewis.

Students with art in the exhibit include seniors Marcus Duncan, Gracie Jans, Lauren Jorgensen, Bethany Parks, Amy Pope, Keyli Sandoval, Harrison Sprecher, Aaron Starr and Gabby White; juniors Otto Fox and Ty Thomson; sophomore Danica Lustgraaf; and freshman Wren Sengmany, according to Lewis.

The Artists Cooperative Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment just opened a new exhibit, “Spring Showcase,” on Friday that features the work of PACE studio artists and students from Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools, according to a press release from PACE. The exhibit will run through May 14.

Studio artists with works on display include Buck Christensen (photography), Ann Brugenhemke (pastel, ceramic and painting), Jeff Koterba (cartoons, paintings) Susan Woodford (metal sculpture) and Kent Hertz (projection mapping).

Thomas Jefferson High School students showing their art include seniors Emma Carpenter (mixed media) and Gabryela Galvan (mixed media); juniors Samantha Booker (graphite) and Leslie Hernandez (mixed media); sophomore Lucas Sorensen (mixed media); and freshmen Christian Ngo (mixed media) and Jocelyn Rodriguez (mixed media).

Abraham Lincoln High School students with works in the exhibit include seniors Josie Cooley (acrylics), Ryley Holeton (acrylics) and Zach Klopper (charcoal and graphite); juniors Jasper Hardiman (watercolor and ink), Kodi Larson (watercolor), Ruby Mabbit (pen and pencil) and Zyler Sigafoose (acrylics); sophomores Chloe Jackson (acrylics, clay), Mia Osmers (clay), Zyler Rain (clay) and Brayden Rassmussen (clay); and freshmen Emyleigh Bagshaw (acrylics), Lillianna Bates (clay), Irrys Humphrey (acrylics), Dylan Hytrek (clay) and Sophia McEntaffer (clay).

The gallery is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free.

