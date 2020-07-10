BLink Wi-Fi extended to include Carter Lake

BLink, the free public Wi-Fi service launched in Council Bluffs in October 2015, will soon be available in Carter Lake, according to a local technology official.

The Carter Lake portion of the system will go live on Monday, according to John Stile, chief technology officer with the Council Bluffs Community School District and member of the Governance Council for the Council Bluffs Area Wi-Fi Consortium.

The addition will be beneficial to the community of Carter Lake and help make it “an attractive place to live, work and play,” Mayor Ron Cumberledge said.

“For a small town of 3,700, free Wi-Fi is a dream to most people,” he said.

Stile’s predecessor, David Fringer, initiated a conversation with Cumberledge about the project, the mayor said.

The school district would like all of its students to have internet access, either by purchasing it from a commercial provider or by using the free public service. When schools were forced to switch to virtual instruction in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gaps in access became more obvious. But even when schools are open, students use the internet to access homework assignments and other materials.