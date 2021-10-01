BLink Wi-Fi to be extended to Lewis Central School District, more of Council Bluffs

During spring 2020, when Iowa schools were closed for almost three months, Lewis Central provided portable hotspots to families without Wi-Fi and arranged for service with an internet provider. The district maintains an account for such families, Knost said.

The parties to the agreement are working out funding for the expansion, and both the City of Council Bluffs and Lewis Central will contribute some of the money they received from the federal government in the COVID-19 relief bills, Knost said.

Council Bluffs Community School District has also designated some of its relief money to help fund the expansion, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said during the Board of Education meeting.

“The need for BLink to serve all the city of Council Bluffs and the Council Bluffs Community school District students who open-enroll was made evident by the COVID-19 pandemic,” board materials stated.

The network currently serves Carter Lake and the Council Bluffs Community School District, except some areas on the east end of the city, according to the school district’s Chief Technology Officer, John Stiles.

“Already, we are at 85% of our students throughout the district,” he said.