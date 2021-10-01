BLink Wi-Fi to be extended to Lewis Central School District, more of Council Bluffs

The Bluffs Link free public Wi-Fi network will undergo further expansion that may encompass the rest of the city of Council Bluffs, including Lewis Central Community School District.
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved an amendment Tuesday to the 28E agreement with the City of Council Bluffs and the City of Carter Lake that established the Council Bluffs Area Wi-Fi Consortium to add Lewis Central to the Governance Committee and declare an intention to extend the network to Lewis Central. The Lewis Central Board of Education had already approved the amendment, and the Council Bluffs and Carter Lake City Councils are expected to take action on it at their next meetings.
Dave Black, Lewis Central’s school improvement specialist, will represent the district on the Governance Committee, Superintendent Eric Knost said.
“He’s been involved in this conversation for some time,” he said.
The expansion of the coalition and network has been in the works for years, Knost said.
“There’s been interest that really predates me,” he said. “It’s been the goal of connecting the whole city of Council Bluffs, and we are definitely in the city. It really became a relevant conversation with COVID, with some kids not having Wi-Fi. We met with the board (Governance Committee), and they voted to add us to the board.”
During spring 2020, when Iowa schools were closed for almost three months, Lewis Central provided portable hotspots to families without Wi-Fi and arranged for service with an internet provider. The district maintains an account for such families, Knost said.
The parties to the agreement are working out funding for the expansion, and both the City of Council Bluffs and Lewis Central will contribute some of the money they received from the federal government in the COVID-19 relief bills, Knost said.
Council Bluffs Community School District has also designated some of its relief money to help fund the expansion, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said during the Board of Education meeting.
“The need for BLink to serve all the city of Council Bluffs and the Council Bluffs Community school District students who open-enroll was made evident by the COVID-19 pandemic,” board materials stated.
The network currently serves Carter Lake and the Council Bluffs Community School District, except some areas on the east end of the city, according to the school district’s Chief Technology Officer, John Stiles.
“Already, we are at 85% of our students throughout the district,” he said.
Council Bluffs Community School District will help pay for an upgrade to the equipment in BLink’s original phase, which covers the area from West Broadway to Avenue P between North 23rd Street and North 13th Street. The equipment will be purchased from SmartWave Technologies at a cost of $101,092.
In other action, the board did the following:
Approved a resolution to request additional spending authority of $433,700.15 from the School Budget Review Committee for excess English Language Learner costs incurred during the 2020-21 school year.
Approved a resolution to request additional spending authority of $1,513,947.65 to cover a special education deficit incurred during the 2020-21 school year.
Approved a resolution to request a 1% budget guarantee in case the increase in funding for fiscal 2022-23 is less than 1% due to a decrease in enrollment or low state funding.
Approved a sanitary sewer easement with the City of Council Bluffs next to the Madison Campus.
Approved an easement with the City of Council Bluffs Water Works next to the Madison Campus.
Approved rosters of members for the Career Technical Education Advisory, Facilities, Finance, Policy Review, School Improvement and Teacher Quality Committees.
Approved the purchase of additional E-sports workstations for Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools at a cost of $34,450.