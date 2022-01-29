Bloomer Elementary name now honors Amelia Bloomer as well

Amelia Bloomer is about to get a little more recognition in the city where she spent more than half of her life.

On Tuesday, the Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education approved renaming Dexter Bloomer Elementary School as Amelia and Dexter Bloomer Elementary.

Ben Johnson was among those who spoke in favor of the renaming during the Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday. Amelia Bloomer “dedicated her life to campaigning for abolition (of slavery), temperance and (women’s) suffrage,” he said. Adding her name to the school might inspire more girls to make a difference, he said.

“Bloomer will be the only school in the district named after a woman,” said Johnson, a former Council Bluffs Public Library employee well-versed in the city's history.

Dexter Bloomer, Amelia’s husband, advocated for equal rights for women and likely would have supported the proposal, he said.

Johnson, along with Linda Knell, was co-author of an application for a historical marker recognizing Bloomer’s role in the women’s suffrage movement. The marker was part of a National Women’s Suffrage Marker program sponsored by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in honor of the Centennial Celebration of U.S. Women’s Suffrage, which was actually in 2020.

“It’s hard to overstate how important Amelia was in securing the vote for women,” Johnson said.

The school has received the marker and will hold a dedication this spring, according to Bloomer Principal Kim Kazmierczak. The site is already listed as part of the National Votes for Women Trail.

Knell, a volunteer at the Council Bluffs Public Library, also spoke in favor of the renaming.

“Adding Amelia doesn’t diminish Dexter’s contributions,” she said. “Amelia should be recognized locally for her accomplishments.”

The Bloomers lived in the community for 39 years, and Amelia has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, Knell said. Her gravestone bears only a brief notation.

“Many Council Bluffs citizens actually believe that Bloomer School was named after Amelia,” she said.

“I’m pleased to see a building being named after Amelia,” board member Jill Shudak said. “She had a great contribution to the community, and I think this is fantastic.”

Board member Troy Arthur called the renaming “long overdue.”

“I think a lot of people do think that it was named after her,” he said.

The board passed the renaming proposal unanimously.

Johnson and Knell were part of a renaming committee that convened on Nov. 23, 2021 and also included volunteers Ray DeWaele and Amy Yochem, longtime Bloomer custodian Rex Rector, Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the school district, and Kazmierczak. Dick Warner represented the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County on the committee. The Historical Society has agreed to pay for the installation and maintenance of the National Women’s Suffrage Marker.

Amelia Bloomer was an early advocate for women’s rights -- including the right to vote, the right to education and employment and the right to own property. She lectured, wrote, marched and lobbied for these rights, using her newspaper, The Lily, as a megaphone, board materials stated. Her home in Seneca Falls, New York is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the “Dodge Connection” column published in The Daily Nonpareil on March 26, 2017 (updated and reprinted on April 29, 2020). In 1999, a statue commemorating her introduction of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony was installed.

In 1869, Anthony and Stanton formed the National Woman Suffrage Association, whose goal was to win voting rights for women by promoting the passage of a Constitutional amendment.

When the Bloomers moved to Council Bluffs in 1855, they helped establish the public school system and a library, according to board materials. Dexter Bloomer was the system’s first school board president. They support coed education and often housed teachers in their home.

Amelia helped organize the Iowa Woman Suffrage Association in 1870 and served as its president for a period, the “Dodge Connection” column stated. That same year, she founded the Council Bluffs Woman’s Suffrage Society. The 19th Amendment was introduced in 1878 and was finally ratified by the 36th state (Tennessee), the last one needed, in 1920.

Amelia Bloomer never got to witness this historic event, having died in 1894.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.