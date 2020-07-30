Bluffs board approves Return to Learn plan; Murillo favors hybrid phase for fall start

The Council Bluffs Community School District appears likely to start the 2020-21 school year in a hybrid mode that includes both in-person and online instruction.

Meeting in person for the first time since March 10, the district’s board of education approved a Return to Learn plan that encompasses on-site, hybrid and remote learning phases and authorized Superintendent Vickie Murillo to implement the phase she believes is “in the best interest of the students and staff of the district.”

“Our intent is to start in hybrid phase,” Murillo said.

She said she didn’t think the district was ready to fully return to on-site learning and she doubted the state would allow the district to go into a district-wide remote learning phase.

“Even if I’ve got an outbreak, I have to get approval not only from the board but from the (Iowa) Department of Education and the health departments (both state and county)” in order to switch to a remote learning phase, Murillo said. “And then when we close, they’re only going to grant us permission to close for two weeks at a time.”

However, she does have the authority to close an individual classroom where someone has tested positive for COVID-19, according to board President David Coziahr.