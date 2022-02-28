Bluffs Board approves school calendars, Chromebook purchase and HVAC work

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education last week approved academic calendars for the next two school years.

A public hearing on the calendars was held on Feb. 8.

Both calendars meet the standard for beginning the school year on or after Aug. 23, as required by state law, and include more than the minimum of 1,080 hours of instruction.

According to the 2022-23 calendar, school will start on Aug. 23 this fall and end of May 25, 2023. Winter break will be 13 days long -- including weekends -- and spring break will be five days long, also including a weekend. The hours of instruction will add up to 2.6 extra days, so about 2 ½ days could be taken off for snow or other conditions without adding days onto the end of the year.

The 2023-24 calendar is very similar. School will start on Aug. 23 and end on May 24. Winter break will again add up to 13 days, including weekends, and spring break will cover five days including a weekend. Hours of instruction will amount to 4.12 extra days.

More than 800 district staff members responded to a survey on the two options, according to board materials. The response was fairly even, with 44.4% expressing a preference for the option that was similar to this year’s calendar and 49.9% voting for an alternate proposal with a five-day spring break in March and a slightly shorter winter break. A total of 5.4% expressed no preference.

Members of the Superintendent’s Round Table also provided feedback and indicated a strong preference for ending the school year before Memorial Day, as well as providing opportunities for three-day weekends in February and March.

In other business, the board:

• Approved upgrades to the HVAC system at Roosevelt Elementary School totaling $981,543, including the base bid and three alternates. The contract will go to Grunwald Mechanical of Omaha, which submitted the lowest of three bids.

• Approved the purchase of Chromebooks for the 2022-23 school year from CDW-G at a cost of $945,550, the lower of two bids. This includes 650 Acer C734T-C483 Chromebooks, 2,250 Acer C734-C0FD Chromebooks, 200 Acer R853TA-P3R1 Chromebooks and licenses for 3,100 Google Chrome OS Management console units.

• Approved an amended contract with Meyer Building Solutions to include work on renovation of Kanesville Alternative School in the amount of $112,000. The pay rate for previously contracted work on the Early Learning Center and security system remains the same.

