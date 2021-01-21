Bluffs career-technical education chief to leave this summer

“At that time, I wasn’t ready, and my family wasn’t ready,” he said. “Now, the kids are off doing their own thing. Maybe this is the right time to help that district make a change.”

Wynot Public Schools is headed in a positive direction, Hans said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The current superintendent is an innovator,” he said.

Some years back, when small districts like Wynot were consolidating with others or shutting down, Wynot switched to a four-day week with longer days to make up the difference. The district saved enough money on utilities to eventually put it back on solid ground.

And Hans is looking forward to helping his brother farm the place where they grew up.

“That’s kind of my therapy,” he said. “There’s still a little farm boy left in me.”

His other therapy is playing the drums. He has played in several bands over the years and currently keeps the beat for a group that includes Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber.

Hans didn’t grow up planning to be a teacher.