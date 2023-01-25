Bluffs Chamber of Commerce joins with foundation to sponsor civics bee

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in partnership with local and state Chambers of Commerce, will sponsor the 2023 National Civics Bee, the foundation has announced.

The national competition is designed to inspire young Americans to learn more about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in their communities and to help build trust in other people and institutions, according to a press release from the foundation.

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsor of the local contest — one of only four in Iowa connected to the national bee (the others are in Ames, Mason City and Burlington).

Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo applauded the chamber’s involvement.

“I am pleased that our Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this local civics bee,” she said. “Civics is an important subject that engages our community’s young people in understanding how they fit within a greater community and how they, as citizens, can make a difference. We welcome opportunities like this so that our students can demonstrate their knowledge on a larger stage.”

A survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center and released on Constitution Day (Sept. 17) last year found that only about half of U.S. adults could name all three branches of government — and 25% could not name any of them, according to a summary from the center.

“At the same time, 76% of eighth-graders score below proficient in civics,” said Carolyn Cawley, president of the U.S. Chamber Foundation, in the press release. “Despite these disturbing numbers, studies show that simple interventions, such as taking a civics class early in academic life, can make a big difference in becoming active, informed and responsible citizens. This is exactly what we hope to achieve with the National Civics Bee — to inspire a new generation of Americans to be civically engaged and active in shaping the future of our communities and our nation.”

Modeled on traditional spelling and geography bees, the 2023 National Civics Bee builds on the success of pilot competitions held in six states in 2022 (including Iowa). This year, the competition is expanding to nine states, including Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington and ultimately aims to engage students in all 50 states.

To be eligible to participate in the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Civics Bee, an applicant must be a student in grades 6-8 and enter only one local chamber competition, which must be in their state of residence. Entries must be submitted in English and must be a new, unique entry, if they have participated in any past civics bees.

Local chambers in each state will recruit sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students to take part in a first-round essay competition, proposing a civics solution to a community problem. After a distinguished panel reviews the 500-word essays, the top 20 students in each community will participate in their local competition, which will include a live quiz and a $500 cash prize for first place. The top three finalists from each local event will then advance to the state competition, competing for a chance to receive various prizes, including $1,000 cash for the first-place student.

“When we understand how democracy works, we can make it work better. We hope that the Civics Bee will broaden participation in our civic life and inspire Kentuckians to build on our shared commitment to our values, institutions, schools, economy and the health of our community,” said Kentucky Chamber Foundation Senior Vice President Beth Davisson.

Last year, the competition engaged 981 contestants from 135 schools. Kaitlyn Thangaraj, who won first place in Mason City, impressed the judges with her proposal to introduce “Armadillo” lane dividers to bring bike safety to Mason City.

“A lot of people don’t recognize civics for what it is. It helps you beyond academics because it’s part of our world today, it’s part of our government that runs us and how we run the government as well. It helps us to realize who we are and what we can do if we try,” she noted.

The National Civics Bee is part of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Civic Trust initiative, designed to improve understanding of and involvement in American civic life by changing the conversation and perception of civics in classrooms, board rooms, on social media and through other platforms.

Students in participating states may apply for the competition and submit their essays at my.reviewr.com/civicsbee/site/NationalCivicsBeeOfficial. The deadline to enter is Feb. 24.