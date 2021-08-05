Bluffs high schools will launch esports programs

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools will launch esports programs this fall.

The Council Bluffs School District Board of Education approved the purchase of esports equipment for the two high schools during its July 27 meeting from ByteSpeed at a cost of $26,820.

“We’re just following the district goal of increasing student engagement at all levels,” said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services. “It’s just an opportunity for kids to be involved outside the school day.”

Students had asked about starting esports teams, and esports are growing in popularity, Hamilton said.

“We have kids who are really excited,” he said. “I think they’re excited to be able to show a skill they maybe haven’t been able to show before. I think there will be a lot of interest in it.”

Each team will have up to 10 members, with six stations per site. Students will have to meet the same standards to be eligible to compete in esports as they do to participate in other sports, Hamilton said. The teams will likely compete with schools all over the state.

“The cool thing about esports is we don’t have to travel to do it,” he said.