Bluffs high schools will launch esports programs

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools will launch esports programs this fall.
The Council Bluffs School District Board of Education approved the purchase of esports equipment for the two high schools during its July 27 meeting from ByteSpeed at a cost of $26,820.
“We’re just following the district goal of increasing student engagement at all levels,” said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services. “It’s just an opportunity for kids to be involved outside the school day.”
Students had asked about starting esports teams, and esports are growing in popularity, Hamilton said.
“We have kids who are really excited,” he said. “I think they’re excited to be able to show a skill they maybe haven’t been able to show before. I think there will be a lot of interest in it.”
Each team will have up to 10 members, with six stations per site. Students will have to meet the same standards to be eligible to compete in esports as they do to participate in other sports, Hamilton said. The teams will likely compete with schools all over the state.
“The cool thing about esports is we don’t have to travel to do it,” he said.
The teams will likely enter the Tournament of Champions in the Mid-America Gamers Expo Nov. 19-21 at the Mid-America Center, he said.
The Iowa High School Esports Association has three seasons for esports, Hamilton said: fall, winter and spring. Each season is eight weeks long and focuses on a different electronic game. Fall will be Rainbow 6, winter will be Rocket League and spring will be Smite.
Since there are three seasons, students will be able to choose the one that features the game they like most or the season that fits into their schedule the best, Hamilton said.
“We hope it will grow so we can do more teams at the high schools and even teams down to middle school,” Hamilton said.
“Esports is the fastest-growing sport at high schools all over the country,” according to PlayVS, another organization that coordinates esports leagues. PlayVS sees several benefits in esports for students.
“Esports takes video gaming to another level with organized competitive gameplay between two teams governed by its own strict set of rules and guidelines,” an article on the PlayVS website states. “It demands critical thinking, communication, teamwork and creativity in order for students to succeed.”
For those who think esports don’t take players anywhere, think again.
“Currently, there are more than 200 colleges and universities offering almost tens of millions of dollars in scholarships,” the PlayVS website states.
Esports help student build character and develop discipline, self-esteem and sportsmanship, the website states. They are co-ed, inclusive and engage students who might not otherwise participate in school athletics or activities. And they help promote interest in science, technology, engineering and math classes and programs.
The Iowa High School Esports Association plans to release fall schedules on Aug. 16.