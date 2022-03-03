Bluffs Public Library, school district to collaborate on Student Access Cards

The Council Bluffs Public Library and Council Bluffs Community Schools will partner to distribute library cards to all students this fall, under an agreement between the parties.

“They wanted to welcome any student to be able to use the library,” Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer for the school district, said during a Board of Education meeting.

Parents will have a chance to opt out during school registration, if desired.

The plan is to put a Student Access Card in the hands of all K-12 students registered in the Council Bluffs Community School District, except those who opt out, according to a Memorandum of Understanding approved by the Board of Education unanimously, with Jared Tripp abstaining due to his membership on the Library Board.

“The goal is to provide free and easy access to our electronic resources, as well as our physical materials and audio materials,” said Antonia Krupicka-Smith, director of the library.

The school district will provide each student’s name, age, parent or guardian and student ID number for the library to put in its system, Krupicka-Smith said.

“There will be some data sharing that will happen,” she said.

The library will then produce the cards, which will use the student’s school ID number with a library-identified starting sequence as the Student Access Card account number. All registration and circulation resources will remain confidential in accordance with state law.

The cards will give students limited borrowing privileges of physical materials, the MOU states. The limit is four books or audio books, which must be returned before additional items can be checked out. Cardholders will have access to all electronic resources provided by the library, including research and homework databases; live homework help; learning resources; downloadable e-books, audiobooks, music and magazines; and music and video streaming.

The card will not provide access to interlibrary loan services.

Procedures and publicity will be developed jointly by the partners.

The agreement will last one year but will automatically be renewed for another year unless one party gives written notice by Nov. 1 of the preceding year.

“Our goal really is to reach as many youth in our community and support as many youth in the community as we can,” Krupicka-Smith said. “Our intention is we’ll roll this out with Lewis Central and will roll it out with St. Albert” in the future. “We might be able to add Lewis Central this year, but at this point, we’re not set up with their district.”

The library hopes to eventually extend the program to nearby communities such as Underwood and Treynor, she said.

