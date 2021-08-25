Bluffs school board appoints two members to fill vacancies

Erin Johnson and Teresa Hardiman are the newest members of the Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education.

The two women, both of whom have roots in the community, were sworn in Tuesday and appointed to fill what’s left of the terms of John Minshall and Kyle McGlade, respectively, who both resigned from the board recently. Neither woman plans to run for a seat in November when those terms end.

The district invited those interested to apply for the openings and received 18 applications in time for the Aug. 16 deadline. A subcommittee of board President Chris LaFerla and members Troy Arthur and Jill Shudak reviewed the applications last week and chose two applicants to recommend to the full board. On Tuesday, members unanimously approved those recommended.

“Thank you to everyone who volunteered — who applied,” Shudak said. “We were surprised to see the excitement in the community to pitch in and help the schools.”

“We were kind of overwhelmed by the response,” LaFerla said. “We appreciate your willingness to serve.”

Johnson, director of human resources at TS Bank, grew up in the community and has two sons attending school in the district.