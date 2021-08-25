Bluffs school board appoints two members to fill vacancies

Erin Johnson and Teresa Hardiman are the newest members of the Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education.
The two women, both of whom have roots in the community, were sworn in Tuesday and appointed to fill what’s left of the terms of John Minshall and Kyle McGlade, respectively, who both resigned from the board recently. Neither woman plans to run for a seat in November when those terms end.
The district invited those interested to apply for the openings and received 18 applications in time for the Aug. 16 deadline. A subcommittee of board President Chris LaFerla and members Troy Arthur and Jill Shudak reviewed the applications last week and chose two applicants to recommend to the full board. On Tuesday, members unanimously approved those recommended.
“Thank you to everyone who volunteered — who applied,” Shudak said. “We were surprised to see the excitement in the community to pitch in and help the schools.”
“We were kind of overwhelmed by the response,” LaFerla said. “We appreciate your willingness to serve.”
Johnson, director of human resources at TS Bank, grew up in the community and has two sons attending school in the district.
“Last year, I definitely became more interested (in the board) and realized they’re making some big decisions,” she said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to step in and do whatever I can to help our schools. I truly believe the schools are the backbone of the community.”
Johnson applauded the opportunities students are given through the International Baccalaureate program at College View Elementary, Carter Lake Elementary and the two middle schools, as well as the Plus One Pathways programs.
“There are so many people doing great things in our schools, and it’s refreshing to take a minute and recognize them,” she said.
The district honored the licensed and support staff members of the summer and some outstanding students during Tuesday’s meeting.
Johnson said she will not run for a full term on the board this fall.
“Right now, I’m on a few other boards, and I want to fulfill those commitments,” she said. “I won’t be on the ballot this fall, but that’s definitely something I’ll consider in the future.”
Johnson and her husband, Blake, have two sons: Kellan, fourth grade; and Casey, first grade.
Hardiman, a community banker at American National Bank, also grew up in Council Bluffs, and her son and three daughters attended Roosevelt Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School, where they graduated, just as she had. Her brother, Steve, served in a couple teaching roles and several administrative positions in the district, including as principal of Thomas Jefferson.
Teresa Hardiman has served on several different committees in the school district, including grant writing, calendar and school improvement, as well as parent-teacher organizations at every level, she said.
“Everybody’s not going to be happy with the consequences (of what the board does),” Hardiman said. “But I’ve noticed that, every person on the school board, their heart is in the right place. They want to do what’s best for the students.”
Hardiman has four adult children. Two live in Council Bluffs, and two live in eastern Nebraska.