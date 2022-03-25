Bluffs School Board approves 2% raises, change order and purchases

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has approved 2% pay increases for three employee groups.

Employees represented by the Council Bluffs Education Association will get 2%, which was previously agreed upon. That includes certified teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses.

The rate also applies to Standard Employees -- those not represented by a collective bargaining group -- which includes nutrition workers, district office employees and those in facilities, maintenance and custodial services.

Administrators will also get a 2% raise for the 2022-23 contract year.

Also at its Tuesday meeting, the board voted to keep student fees the same for 2022-23.

Board members agreed to the purchase of K-12 Science Instructional Resources from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at a cost of $594,193.36.

Middle and high school science teachers piloted two different science curricula during the 2021-22 school year as part of the district’s regular seven-year curriculum review cycle. The team recommended purchasing the resources from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Teachers involved in the pilot project tried both curricula before voting on the best one, which has a price tag of $411,690, according to Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer.

Elementary science curriculum was implemented with a three-year phase-in, so the district needs three additional years of digital and workbook subscriptions, according to board materials. The Teaching and Learning Department negotiated three more years of digital licensing at no cost to the district and three additional years of worktexts for $182,513.36.

Money for the science curricula and extension will come from the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Teaching and Learning Department budgets.

The board approved a change order to authorize a soil study and soil stabilization as needed at the construction site of the Early Learning Center for an amount not to exceed $249,879.

The board awarded the contract for grading services at the site to Leick Construction at its Feb. 8 meeting. Once the company began grading work, workers found that the subsoil on the property is not sufficiently stable and also found brick from a prior building on the site, according to Board materials.

To determine if both of these items can be addressed in a cost-effective manner, the district will proceed with a soil study for $25,000. If the soil study concludes that more extensive site work is necessary, the change order approval will allow work to proceed without delay, board materials stated. The extensive proposal would include the laying of fabric and the strengthening of the soil compaction where the Early Learning Center will sit.

“The reason we’re doing this is to provide a stable foundation for the building,” said Jared Olson of HGM Associates, which is doing civil engineering for the project.

Depending on weather conditions, the work should be completed in about three weeks, he said.

The board also approved bids for 15 E-Rate-eligible battery backup systems and 30 battery backup extended power units from CDW-G, which submitted the lowest bid that met specifications out of five bids. The district will pay only $8,111.25 for the merchandise priced at $54,075 because of an 85% E-Rate discount.

The board approved the purchase of 1,000 feet of E-Rate-eligible fiber optic cable and 13,000 feet of Cat6 cable from low bidder SmartWave Technologies for $5,166.75 of the $34,445 price, again because of an 85% E-Rate discount.

E-Rate is a program administered by the Universal Service Administrative Co. on behalf of the Federal Communications Commission, board materials stated. The 2022-23 school year will be the district’s 24th year of participation in the E-Rate program. The district received $380,141.14 in E-Rate discounts during the 2021-22 school year.

In other business, the board:

• Gratefully acknowledged and accepted a $1,418.12 donation from Michael Gant

• Gratefully acknowledged and accepted a $1,300 donation from Grant Novak

• Renewed PowerSchool Student Information System hosting and maintenance at a cost of $121,263.95

• Renewed Google Suite for Enterprise for education with CDW-G/Amplified IT for $30,000

• Approved the purchase of 51 65-inch and two 75-inch Clear Touch flat screen panels, 51 carts, installation, assembly and training for $123,744.41 from KCAV, which submitted the lower of two bids. The panels will be used for preschool, English Language Learner and Talented and Gifted students, among others.

• Approved the 2023-27 bus lease and service contracts with First Student. Under the lease agreement, the district would pay $1.1 million for buses, which could be paid from physical plant and equipment levy revenue. The service contract for 2022-23 is 11% higher than the current year due to increased labor and transportation costs, according to board materials. Subsequent increases from 2024-27 will be 3% per year.

