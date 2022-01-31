Bluffs school board approves work on projects, accepts in-kind donation

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has awarded a contract for construction of an outdoor classroom at Abraham Lincoln High School, approved an agreement with architects for another project and accepted a donation of welding supplies from a local business.

The board approved a bid of $139,899.05 from Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent, which submitted the lower of two bids on the outdoor classroom project on Jan. 25 meeting.

The classroom, which will be located in a courtyard, will include concrete, landscaping, sidewalks, ornamental fencing, sun shade structures and gating, according to board materials. An emergency exit will be added. Other work will include removal of old pavement, removal of planter boxes, installation of a drainage basin and piping to carry runoff to the existing storm sewer.

Members also approved a change order reflecting a change in the location of a door linking the main building with the outdoor classroom. There are currently no doors into the courtyard from inside the school. Andersen Construction will create a doorway and install the door at a cost of $54,686.65.

The outdoor classroom will include seating for 28 to 30 students on movable furniture.

Besides functioning as a classroom, the area will also provide a place for students to eat lunch, if they want to eat outside.

Construction is expected to start in March and wrap up late this spring. The project will be paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The board also approved an agreement to pay BVH Architects $98,200 for design work on the renovation of the Abraham Lincoln High School Auditorium and lobby.

Plans are to give the auditorium entrance and lobby a facelift. The project will include setting off the entrance from the hallway with a contrasting dark ceiling and wood slat wall, with holders for event posters in the wall. New doors will be installed. Display cases across the hall will be outfitted with new lighting and a tackable back wall to offer more display options.

Inside the auditorium, wood slats will be added next to the stage, walls will be painted, acoustical panels will be installed and carpet and curtains will be replaced. In addition, theatrical rigging and lighting will be upgraded, water damage to the ceiling will be repaired and a screen and projector will be installed.

BVH estimated the total cost of the project at just over $1 million. The school district hopes to have the project completed over summer break.

In other business, the board acknowledged and accepted the generous donation of welding supplies from Tractor Supply Co. in Council Bluffs. The supplies will support the Thomas Jefferson High School TradeWorks welding program.

