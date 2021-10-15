Bluffs School Board candidates voice support for labor causes

Four of the five candidates for the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education responded to a series of questions during a public forum Thursday at the Council Bluffs Public Library.
The forum was sponsored by Western Iowa Labor Federation and moderated by Jen Pellant, the federation’s field coordinator. Cynthia Daniels, Lauren Myers, Patrick Peters and Jared Tripp participated. Robin McDaniel told Pellant Thursday she would be unable to attend, although she had thought earlier in the week that she would.
Candidates made brief opening statements before fielding questions.
“The reason I’m running is, I have a vested interest,” said Tripp, explaining that he has daughters attending kindergarten and second grade in the district.
The district needs to make the best use of its funding - not just to provide good wages but to adequately fund supplies and field trips, he said.
Tripp, who has lived in Council Bluffs for almost 20 years, attended Iowa Western Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Buena Vista University and an MBA at Bellevue University. He has worked in the insurance industry.
Myers said she is a third-generation Council Bluffs resident and a 2013 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. Her father was a postal worker, and her mother was a paraeducator, she said.
“I learned how important it is to give back to the community but also the value of public service,” she said. “I had teachers who instilled a passion for education in me.”
The first generation of her family to attend college, Myers earned a bachelor’s degree at Simpson College and a master’s at Creighton University, she said. Conversations with students and parents inspired her to run.
Daniels, a registered nurse, has two sons attending Abraham Lincoln. Her husband is a teacher in Council Bluffs. They moved to Council Bluffs 3 ½ years ago to be closer to his work.
Daniels said the biggest reason she wants to run is to “hold people accountable.”
“I want to have a different voice – someone who doesn’t always agree or think there’s no other view,” she said.
Peters, a 2009 graduate of Abraham Lincoln, has a 3-year-old who will start school next year and another family member on the way, he said. He has worked as a software developer and is currently finishing a master’s degree in cybersecurity.
Despite technology’s presence in schools and people’s daily lives, the district’s regular curriculum does not include typing, Peters said.
“We tend to assume people should be able to figure out” technology, he said.
Peters said teachers need better representation and would have his ear. He noted that changes in state law have “stripped away” some of the things that can be included in contract negotiations.
Asked to describe the role of a school board member, Laurens said to represent students, families, staff and the community. Board members should set expectations, duties and responsibilities. They should make sure students are learning what they need to know and manage district finances – and their authority – responsibly.
Board members should enforce school board policies, Daniels said.
“We are the pulse, we connect with students, teachers and the public,” she said. “We take what people have to say and we take that back to the board.”
Members need to recognize what’s important to students, teachers and schools, Daniels said.
“I just think we need to make the best informed decisions for everybody,” she said.
Board members should think about how decisions will affect students and make sure the board’s decisions are what’s best for students and staff, Peters said.
“If it isn’t what’s best for the kids, I’m not going to do it,” he said.
Peters said the focus has shifted to infrastructure and should be moved back to students.
It’s important for board members to listen to students, teachers and parents, Tripp said.
“We need to listen to understand – not just to appease,” he said. “I’m a big fan of challenging the status quo.”
Ultimately, the board’s goal is to provide the best schools and workplaces, Peters said.
All four candidates said they would “openly support” putting optional topics – so-called permissables – back in negotiations.
“Our teachers are what matter,” Daniels said. “We have to listen to them, we have to include them in decisions.”
They deserve to be able to negotiate medical insurance, she said, and experience should be rewarded.
Said Peters, “I want the best teachers … for my kids. We have to make our teachers feel represented.”
“I believe we should be open to discussing anything people are concerned with,” Tripp said.
Teachers need to be included to improve retention, Myers said.
“Teachers who resent conditions are going to leave,” she said.
According to the University of Iowa Labor Center, school boards have the authority to decide who’s on negotiating teams and what they can negotiate, Pellant said. She asked the candidates if they would want to exercise that right.
Peters said he didn’t know much about the process until his wife became involved in Omaha. He said it should be an open subject, but he needed to learn more about it.
“The school board should be choosing them,” Tripp said but added he wanted to learn more, too.
“I want to learn as much as I can,” he said.
The negotiating team and committees should be open to board-appointed members, Myers said.
“If we stick in our old ways, change isn’t going to happen,” she said.
Myers added that teachers should be given contracts in time to read and evaluate them before negotiations.
Daniels echoed the others’ remarks about training.
“Any training I can get can only make me better,” she said.
Pellant asked candidates if they believed unions should have to recertify in order to negotiate a new contract, as law currently requires. This means to take a new vote on whether the union should continue to have a unit in the district.
Tripp said he didn’t know enough about it to give a firm answer. He said it might be OK, unless it’s too burdensome.
“It sort of takes away from unions if they always have to recertify,” Myers said. “They have other things to do.”
“I feel the union is necessary,” Daniels said.
She said she felt like the rules were “stacked against them.”
Peters said he thought it might be difficult to get everyone to attend a meeting and participate.
Pellant asked if the candidates supported the Board of Education’s decision to sell the Madison Campus.
All four candidates said they supported the board’s decision, with some qualifications.
“They sent out a survey, they asked people’s opinions, they held meetings,” Tripp said. However, he said he thought the board could have planned sooner what they wanted to do with the building and, ideally, included that in the bond issue proposal.
Myers said she respected the board’s decision but also agreed with its purchase of the building so students could be moved out of their school buildings during renovation.
“I was at AL when it was under construction, and it was horrible,” she said.
Myers said some people felt like they were “boxed out” of the decision-making process.
“It sounds like the board cares about (Kanesville Alternative Learning Center) students, but it doesn’t seem like they had a backup plan,” she said.
“I felt like it was a great decision to move the kids out” during renovation, Daniels said. “I would really like to see Kanesville get some of that money and get those kids a really good place to go to school.”
There were a few more questions, which revisited the issues of teacher retention and labor history and touched on the tendency for administrators to get larger-percentage raises than teachers and other workers -- which Pellant acknowledged has not usually been the case locally. The event ended with brief closing statements by the candidates.