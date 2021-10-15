Bluffs School Board candidates voice support for labor causes

Peters said he didn’t know much about the process until his wife became involved in Omaha. He said it should be an open subject, but he needed to learn more about it.

“The school board should be choosing them,” Tripp said but added he wanted to learn more, too.

“I want to learn as much as I can,” he said.

The negotiating team and committees should be open to board-appointed members, Myers said.

“If we stick in our old ways, change isn’t going to happen,” she said.

Myers added that teachers should be given contracts in time to read and evaluate them before negotiations.

Daniels echoed the others’ remarks about training.

“Any training I can get can only make me better,” she said.

Pellant asked candidates if they believed unions should have to recertify in order to negotiate a new contract, as law currently requires. This means to take a new vote on whether the union should continue to have a unit in the district.

Tripp said he didn’t know enough about it to give a firm answer. He said it might be OK, unless it’s too burdensome.