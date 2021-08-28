Bluffs school board sets public hearing on Madison Campus sale

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has scheduled a public hearing on the sale of the Madison Campus property for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

District officials are considering selling the property primarily so the money can help fund construction of an Early Learning Center on the former Tinley School site at North Eighth Street and Avenue G. The center would offer programming for children from birth through preschool.

The school district was awarded a $7 million grant for a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in a press conference on June 23 but would need to raise an additional $10.24 million to cover the cost of construction and the establishment of a $2.24 million endowment to help pay for operating costs.

The center is an effort to address ongoing needs for more childcare and preschool capacity in the community. The district is currently unable to serve all of the preschool-age children who qualify for reduced-cost voluntary preschool. The facility would make room for almost 200 additional children.