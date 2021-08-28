Bluffs school board sets public hearing on Madison Campus sale

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has scheduled a public hearing on the sale of the Madison Campus property for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.
District officials are considering selling the property primarily so the money can help fund construction of an Early Learning Center on the former Tinley School site at North Eighth Street and Avenue G. The center would offer programming for children from birth through preschool.
The school district was awarded a $7 million grant for a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in a press conference on June 23 but would need to raise an additional $10.24 million to cover the cost of construction and the establishment of a $2.24 million endowment to help pay for operating costs.
The center is an effort to address ongoing needs for more childcare and preschool capacity in the community. The district is currently unable to serve all of the preschool-age children who qualify for reduced-cost voluntary preschool. The facility would make room for almost 200 additional children.
The district took a ThoughtExchange survey to collect feedback on what should be done with the Madison Campus property, now that it is no longer needed to house middle school students. The survey has closed and final results have not been released.
In public meetings on Aug. 16, 2018 at Kirn and Wilson, Superintendent Vicki Murillo said the district intended to retain ownership of the satellite facility for programs officials wanted to expand or relocate, such as the career-technical education program or the alternative learning program.
The district paid Prairie Construction a little more than $4 million to remodel the former retail store, with most of the money coming from the general obligation bond issue approved by voters on Sept. 11, 2018. That was also the source of the funding used to renovate the two middle schools. The bond issue cost the owner of what was then identified as an average home -- one appraised at $120,000 -- $31 per year in additional property taxes.