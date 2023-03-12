Council Bluffs Community School District officials will share more information about a proposal to redraw boundaries for elementary school attendance areas and close Crescent Elementary School during the Board of Education’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo sent an email about the proposal to families that would be affected on Monday explaining why she recommended it to the board. The changes would take effect for the 2023-24 school year.

“The decision to make this recommendation to the board was made after careful consideration and is based on wanting to provide the best possible educational opportunities for all children,” Murillo said. “Crescent is a wonderful school with caring teachers. However, low enrollment at the school makes it difficult to provide equitable resources in counseling, talented and gifted education, and academic intervention for students at Crescent.”

Enrollment at the school has been on a downward trend for years and is currently at 64 students. That’s almost a 25% drop from the 85 who were enrolled five years ago, when the board considered closing the school but ultimately voted to keep it open.

It’s also only about half of the 127 elementary-age children who live in the Crescent attendance area. The rest attend other Council Bluffs schools or open-enroll to neighboring districts. The small number of students per teacher makes for a higher per-pupil cost at Crescent than at the district’s other schools.

If Crescent Elementary were closed, about 20 of its students would be moved to College View Elementary and the rest would become part of the Lewis and Clark Elementary attendance area, according to a press release from the district.

Closing Crescent would save the district an estimated $935,000 a year, according to Chief Financial Officer Dean Wilson. As the district faces continuing budget challenges due to inadequate state funding and the introduction of state-funded scholarships for students who attend private schools, this is one of the cost-saving measures being considered, the press release stated.

The district has offered to lease the school building to the City of Crescent for use as a community center.

“It is a well-maintained and up-to-date building we would want to have available to the school district if enrollment in the eastern part of the district should increase substantially,” the press release stated.

The administration will also provide an overview of the district’s 2023-24 budget at the meeting.

The board will vote on a proposed agreement with the Council Bluffs Education Association and officially schedule a public hearing on the possible closing of Crescent Elementary for its March 28 meeting.

More information can be found on the school district’s website at cb-schools.org. Look under District News (click “More” if item on considering change to elementary boundaries isn’t showing). Questions and comments can be directed to communications@cbcsd.org.