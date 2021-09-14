Bluffs Schools to return to masking in wake of judge's ruling

Council Bluffs Community School District wasted no time returning to its previous face mask policy after a federal judge blocked enforcement of Iowa’s ban on school mask mandates Monday.

Beginning Wednesday, all students, staff and visitors will be expected to wear masks at school during school hours when physical distancing is not possible, according to a message from Superintendent Vickie Murillo sent to staff and parents Tuesday morning.

“Students will not have to wear a mask when seated to eat breakfast or lunch or while participating in recess or outdoor classroom activities,” the message stated. “Our extracurricular and co-curricular activities will remain unchanged until we receive guidance from our state athletic and music associations.”

The district’s mask expectations may be revised, depending on the outcome of ongoing legal action, the message added.

Meanwhile, the school district will continue to do the following:

• Make masks available at school

• Encourage regular handwashing and sanitizing opportunities throughout the day, especially before and after eating

• Regularly clean high-touch points