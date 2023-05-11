Council Bluffs Community School District recognized 107 high school seniors Tuesday, May 9, who will graduate from both Iowa Western Community College and their respective high schools this spring.

The Graduate Recognition Ceremony, held at the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College, highlighted students who had gone through the district’s Early College Academy, College Credit Acceleration, Career and Academic Pathway and TradeWorks at Iowa Western programs — all part of the school district’s Diploma Plus One Pathways.

Altogether, 35 students — 24 from the Early College Academy and 11 from the College Credit Acceleration program — earned associate degrees at Iowa Western, and the rest earned certificates and/or diplomas.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo thanked Iowa Western President Dan Kinney for the college’s part in the programs for high school students.

“The board and I appreciate your willingness to partner with us so that our students have the opportunity to achieve more than just their high school diploma when they graduate,” she said. “You are a champion for young people, and I know your heart is to see every student has the opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

“Congratulations, seniors!” said Melissa Comine, chief of secondary schools, who gave the welcome. “It is quite the accomplishment to graduate from high school and college all in the same month.”

Comine thanked Murillo “for her vision, leadership and the resources she provides in making these opportunities possible for our students.”

Kinney told students they didn’t yet realize how the accomplishment would impact their lives.

“Very few high school seniors are going to walk across my stage here on Friday night before they walk across their high school stage,” he said.

Kinney called it an “amazing program” and thanked the district for their partnership.

Spencer Mathews, coordinator of the Early College Academy, complimented the ECA students for their accomplishments. He said 11 of the seniors were on track to finish with a 4.0 GPA, four had been named Governor’s Scholars, two had been included on the Des Moines Register’s Academic All State list and one — Jennifer Rangel Mendoza — had been awarded a Gates Scholarship and named a QuestBridge finalist.

“This group of students represents one of the most decorated and accomplished senior classes in the history of the ECA,” he said, and congratulated them.

Jennifer said being in the ECA had been a “life-changing opportunity.”

“I’ve met lifelong friends who just live across town, and I’ve met some professors who have influenced me to improve and became people I could rely on,” she said. “I’ve had some of the best experiences in my life, and I wouldn’t trade them for the world. This tight-knit community of high-achieving, highly motivated individuals became a family.”

The ECA provided both academic opportunities and life lessons, Jennifer said. One of the life lessons was “if you have a goal and work extremely hard for it, you can achieve it.”

“Without the challenge of rigorous courses I knew high school wouldn’t supply me with, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

Jennifer thanked Murillo and the school district for the opportunity and also thanked her parents.

“Their sacrifices have taught me to be the hardest worker in the room and to never take anything for granted,” she said.

Jennifer plans to attend Grinnell College.

Emily Pomernackas took advantage of the College Credit Acceleration program.

“I really like how this pathway is a great opportunity for any student who wants it,” she said. “It is just another great opportunity that the district provides, and it has challenged me throughout my high school (career). It has been a lot of hard work and hard classes, but it has been worth it.

“To be in high school and get a degree has set us all up to be successful,” Emily said. “It is saving me time and money going into college, as I now only have to complete two more years.”

Julian “Mateo” Jaimes-Kermoade started college courses through the Career and Academic Pathways program. He earned a food technician certificate in the culinary arts program as a high school junior.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after high school, but when I heard about the culinary program, I thought it would be fun,” he said. “I grew up cooking with my mom. This was a space to help me let go of stress, process decisions and gain confidence in my kitchen skills and myself.”

Mateo decided to take automotive technology his senior year.

“Being able to take care of my own vehicles would be a valuable life skill,” he said. “However, once I was involved in the program, I realized I liked the work.”

Mateo was pleased with the two areas he studied at Iowa Western and found he was interested in a career in automotive work.

“Both programs fit my hands-on style,” he said. “They both helped me feel more prepared to take on those adult responsibilities that come after high school. The instructors were positive and encouraging and helped me believe in myself.

“I really don’t know what I would have been doing after high school if it weren’t for Council Bluffs Community Schools providing these opportunities at a time when so many decisions needed to be made,” Mateo said.

Mark Markuson entered Iowa Western’s construction technology courses through the TradeWorks at Iowa Western program. The experience cemented his choice to go into his family’s business, Markuson Construction.

“I’ve spent three years working with my dad and grandfather on construction projects,” he said, adding that he found there was still more to learn — including trade terms and the value of putting in extra time planning before starting a project.

Mark thanked the school district for offering multiple paths for students to explore. He plans to return to Iowa Western this fall to earn a diploma in construction technology.