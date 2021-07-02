Bluffs student places sixth in National History Day finals

A Council Bluffs student placed in the finals of the National History Day National Contest, which was held virtually for the second straight year.

Dean Pope, a student at Kirn Middle School, placed sixth in the Junior Individual Performance category with his project, “Setting a Precedent for Presidents: Radio’s Role in Uplifting a Nation,” according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. He was one of 15 Iowa students who made the national finals.

“Iowa’s National History Day program continues to be strong because of the time and effort our students and educators have devoted to it over the past year,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “We congratulate all of our students who represented Iowa at the national level, and we are proud of their achievements.”

National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme, the press release stated. This year’s theme was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”