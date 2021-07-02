Bluffs student places sixth in National History Day finals

A Council Bluffs student placed in the finals of the National History Day National Contest, which was held virtually for the second straight year.
Dean Pope, a student at Kirn Middle School, placed sixth in the Junior Individual Performance category with his project, “Setting a Precedent for Presidents: Radio’s Role in Uplifting a Nation,” according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. He was one of 15 Iowa students who made the national finals.
“Iowa’s National History Day program continues to be strong because of the time and effort our students and educators have devoted to it over the past year,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “We congratulate all of our students who represented Iowa at the national level, and we are proud of their achievements.”
National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme, the press release stated. This year’s theme was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
Every year, students compete in a junior division (grades 6-8), senior division (grades 9-12) and noncompetitive youth division (grades 4-5). They learn important literacy skills and how to conduct research using primary, secondary, community and statewide resources. Working individually or in small groups, participants learn how to think critically and communicate through various formats while building self-confidence and a sense of responsibility for and involvement in the democratic process.
More than half a million middle and high school students around the world participate in the program each year. This year, thousands of Iowa students participated in local and district contests. Of those, 63 students from 21 schools advanced to the national finals, where they competed for top honor against nearly 3,000 other students from around the world.
Other Iowa students who did well at the national level included the following:
Caleb Sinnwell of Nashua-Plainfield Middle School placed first in the nation in the Junior Individual Website category with his project, “Ghost Army: Deceptive Communication and the Power of Illusion.”
Annabelle Oval of Franklin Middle School in Cedar Rapids placed third in Junior Individual Performance with her project, “The Miss American Pageant Protest of 1968: The Key to Women’s Equality.”
Jessica Cline of George Washington High School in Cedar Rapids placed third in Senior Individual Performance with her project, “Knowledge Is Power: The Key to Understanding.”
Alivia Isaacson and Kaelee Wolf of Bettendorf High School placed seventh in Senior Group Documentary with their film, “Rachel Carson: Communicating Environmental Concern in the Face of Sexism, Greed, and an Uninformed Public.”
Ishika Motwani of Bettendorf Middle School placed 10th in Junior Individual Website with “War Drums: Echoes from the American Civil War.”
Anita Dinakar of Johnston High School was third in Senior Individual Website with her entry, “Starring Hazel Scott: Taking a Swing at Segregation.”
Callahan Levi, Cameron Cleveland, Kadence Huck and Paige Franzen were 10th in Junior Group Documentary with their film, “From Rural RN to Healthcare Hero: Barbara Fassbinder’s Passionate Plea for PPE.”
This project was also selected to participate in the 2021 Virtual Documentary Showcase co-presented by National History Day and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Amy De Groot, Caleb TeKrony, Casey Oolman and Jane Taylor of Unity Christian High School in Orange City placed 10th in Senior Group Performance with their project, “A Study in Speech: Nature vs. Nurture and the Self-Fulfilling Prophecy of Evaluative Labeling.”
The National History Day in Iowa program has been coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, since 1994 and is sponsored by the State Historical Society Inc., Principal Financial Group and Bravo Greater Des Moines. For more information, go to iowaculture.gov.