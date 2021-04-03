Bluffs students soar at individual speech contest

We can only speculate as to whether Council Bluffs students spent their time during the COVIDC-19 pandemic practicing giving speeches but, in any case, they did very well at Iowa High School Speech Association Individual State Speech Contest.

Competition for southwest Iowa was held March 15 at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Abraham Lincoln High School and Thomas Jefferson High School entered a combined 48 events in the contest. ALHS returned 24 Division 1 ratings and 6 Division 2 ratings, and TJHS returned 12 Division 1 ratings and 6 Division 2 ratings.

All performances that received Division 1 ratings were considered for All-State nominations. In order to qualify for All-State recognition, two of the three judges had to nominate the performance as the most outstanding one they saw all day. Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson each had four students chosen for All State.

St. Albert High School also had four students selected for All State – the school’s first ever.

Lewis Central High School student Otto Fox was chosen for All State and tied for first in Contrasting Monologues for the Iowa Thespy Award and qualified for the International Thespian Festival. He was also appointed to a one-year term as an officer for the Iowa Thespians.