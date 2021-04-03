 Skip to main content
Bluffs students soar at individual speech contest
Bluffs students soar at individual speech contest

We can only speculate as to whether Council Bluffs students spent their time during the COVIDC-19 pandemic practicing giving speeches but, in any case, they did very well at Iowa High School Speech Association Individual State Speech Contest.

Competition for southwest Iowa was held March 15 at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Abraham Lincoln High School and Thomas Jefferson High School entered a combined 48 events in the contest. ALHS returned 24 Division 1 ratings and 6 Division 2 ratings, and TJHS returned 12 Division 1 ratings and 6 Division 2 ratings.

All performances that received Division 1 ratings were considered for All-State nominations. In order to qualify for All-State recognition, two of the three judges had to nominate the performance as the most outstanding one they saw all day. Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson each had four students chosen for All State.

St. Albert High School also had four students selected for All State – the school’s first ever.

Lewis Central High School student Otto Fox was chosen for All State and tied for first in Contrasting Monologues for the Iowa Thespy Award and qualified for the International Thespian Festival. He was also appointed to a one-year term as an officer for the Iowa Thespians.

Abraham Lincoln

All State

Kadance Burhenne — Expository Address

Kadance Burhenne — After Dinner

Kayla Whitworth — Reviewing

Molly Higgins — Expository Address (third time chosen for All State)

Division 1 Ratings:

Ash Benedict, Literary Program; Jennifer Rangel-Mendoza, Literary Program; Kaitlyn Redding, Literary Program; Molly Higgins, Original Oratory; Atticus Walker, Prose; Rigby Dean, Prose; Mason Garreans, Prose; Kayla Whitworth, Radio News; Berenice Monge, After Dinner; Blake Higgins (After Dinner) Claire Schoening (After Dinner) Kadance Burhenne (After Dinner) Rilee Kindred, After Dinne; Jennifer Rangel-Mendoza, Spontaneous Speaking; Lydia Cooper, Poetry; Camille Anderson, Reviewing; Kayla Whitworth, Reviewing; Sterling Angeroth, Reviewing; Kadance Burhenne, Expository Address; Molly Higgins, Expository Address; Emily Newby, Storytelling; Nathan Sheehan, Storytelling; Sidnie Clark, Storytelling; and Nathan Sheehan, Improvisation.

Division 2 Ratings:

Rilee Kindred, Prose; Madeline Knau, Radio News; Rigby Dean, Poetry; Lydia Cooper, Acting; Aubree Poppino, Reviewing; and Cole Schroeder, Improvisation.

Thomas Jefferson

All State

Chloe Brooks — Solo Musical Theater

Gabby Jobe — Prose

Macy Wilson — Solo Musical Theater

Teagan O’Shea — Improvisation

Division 1 Ratings:

Gabby Jobe, Prose; Mia Richardson, Radio News; Teagan O’Shea, Radio News; Tyson Bentley, After Dinner; Chloe Brooks, Solo Musical Theater; Macy Wilson, Solo Musical Theater; Jordi Ortiz, Poetry; Macy Wilson, Poetry; Chloe Brooks, Poetry; Gracie Clark, Expository Address; Jeanette Rice, Storytelling; and Teagan O’Shea, Improvisation.

Division 2 Ratings:

Kandice Myers, Prose; Jordi Ortiz, Radio News; Jeanette Rice, Spontaneous Speaking; Colton Cumberledge, Spontaneous Speaking; Rylee Sharp, Storytelling; Colton Cumberledge, Improvisation.

Lewis Central High School

All State

Otto Fox – Solo Musical

Division 1 Ratings

Eleanor Cooper-Ohm, After Dinner Speaking; Jadyn Orozco, After Dinner Speaking; Korey Wells, Poetry; Taryn McSorley, Poetry; Zoey Dittmer, Acting; Otto Fox, Acting; Carsten Holly, Original Oratory; Otto Fox, Musical Theatre; Zoey Dittmer, Spontaneous Speaking; Kylee Buckles, Storytelling; MaKenna Carpenter, Prose; Taryn McSorley, Prose; and Eleanor Cooper-Ohm, Radio Broadcasting.

St. Albert

All State

Ainsley Wolford – solo musical theater

Joe Goltl – Improvisation and storytelling

Grace Garrigan – acting and original oratory

Emma Gardner – solo musical theater and interpretive prose

Division ratings for St. Albert are pending.

