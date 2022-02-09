Bluffs students' test scores stabilize after decrease triggered by pandemic

Results from Council Bluffs Community Schools students’ fall 2021 and winter 2022 Measures of Academic Progress tests indicate that scores have stabilized after sinking to a low point in spring 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have finally stopped the slide,” said Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann as he presented data during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday. “We have stabilized.”

The school district’s goal of improving academic achievement includes the following objectives:

• By 2024, 80% of students will score in the average, high average or high band on MAP math and reading

• By 2024, 60% of students will achieve individual growth targets on MAP math and reading (this objective was originally 50% but was raised because of early success)

• By 2014, 100% of students will demonstrate growth as measured by the MAP in math and reading

Local students did far better than the national average on maintaining or improving scores from spring 2021 to fall 2021 on the MAP assessment, Vorthmann said.

“We certainly did not see the 3% to 7% decrease in reading” seen in the national average, he said.

Instead, the average declined by less than 1%, depending on the grade level.

The local average in math was up slightly, in contrast with the national average, which fell from 9% to 11%.

From fall 2021 to winter 2022, the percentage of Council Bluffs students scoring in the average, high average or high band on the MAP mathematics test increased by 0.78%, according to information Vorthmann presented.

“We see just a slight uptick,” he said. “Kindergarten continued to be one of our highest performing grade levels.”

The percentage of students meeting their individual growth targets was highest in second grade, where almost 60% of the students achieved that, according to a graph Vorthmann displayed. About 57% of students in grades K-5 met their individual goals. A little more than 40% of sixth- and seventh-graders reached their targets, and 48% to 52% of students in grades 8-11 achieved their goals for growth.

“We have some work to do in middle school,” Vorthmann said.

The percentage of students showing growth in math ranged from 88% to 92% for K-3 students, from 80% to 82% for grades 4-5, from the upper 50s to lower 60s for grades 6-10 and barely 50% for 11th grade.

Among subgroups, Asian students scored the highest in math, with about 67% earning marks in the average, high average or high band. About 60% of white students scored in one of those three bands, as did 50% of low social-emotional students. From 41% to 48% of African American, Hispanic, Native American and multiracial students averaged in the top three bands, and 20% to 30% of English language learners and students with IEPs reached that level.

The percentage of students scoring in the average, high average or high band on the MAP reading test decreased by 0.34% from fall 2021 to winter 2022. A district-high 80% of kindergartners scored in the average, high average or high band. In most other grades, 60% or slightly more of the students earned marks in one of the top three bands, as did 51% to 55% of the second-, third-, seventh- and eighth-graders.

The percentage meeting their individual growth targets ranged from 40% of seventh-graders to 67% of kindergartners.

When it came to making progress, 90% or slightly more students in grades K-2 chalked up growth. From 70% to 76% of students in grades 3-5 racked up growth. From 45% of ninth- and 11th-graders and 50% to near 60% of students in grades 6-8 and 10 did likewise.

Among subgroups, about 69% of Asian students and 62% of white students scored in the average, high average or high band on reading. About 61% of African American and Hispanic students earned marks in one of the top three bands, and 53% to 55% of multiracial and low social-emotional students did likewise. About 41% of Native American students scored in the top three bands, and 24% to 30% of English language learners and students with IEPs achieved that level.

