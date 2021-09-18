Bluffs students working on college credentials up; number in advanced classes down

Council Bluffs Community School District students are exceeding expectations on earning both a high school diploma and another credential but slipped a little on enrolling in advanced courses during the COVID-19 pandemic, a school official said Tuesday.
“In the Class of 2021, 63% have graduated with a high school diploma and a second credential — and that is a great thing to be proud of,” Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann said during a presentation to the Board of Education. “We actually have surpassed a year in advance our target on Diploma Plus One for the graduating class.”
The district’s goal was for 50% of graduates to earn both by 2021 and 60% to graduate with both in 2022.
The second credentials varied from a Seal of Biliteracy seven students received for their scores on a standardized test taken after completing foreign language classes to associate degrees 26 students earned from Iowa Western Community College through the Early College Academy.
Other credentials and the number of students who earned them included the National Career Readiness Certificate, 240; College Credit Acceleration Program (24 credits or more), 123; TradeWorks Academy National Center for Construction Education and Research Certificate, 90; Certificate Advancement Program (Certified Nursing Assistant or culinary arts certificate from Iowa Western), 32; Transition Alliance Program Workplace Credential, 23; TradeWorks Academy certificate or diploma from Iowa Western, 13.
There was mixed news on enrollment in advanced classes for 2020-21. The overall total was 3,000 enrollments, down about 150 from 2019-20, according to a chart Vorthmann displayed. However, Advanced Placement enrollment was up substantially.
“You can see we had a really marked increase this year in Advanced Placement offerings and students taking advantage of them — well over 600 this year,” Vorthmann said. “That was a nice healthy increase over last year. We did see a slight decrease in the passing rate — that went down — but that is to be somewhat expected, as we dramatically increased the total number of test takers and the total number of exams taken in AP this year.
“We did see a slight decline this year in concurrent enrollment offerings and students, and much of that we attribute to COVID-19 and the uncertainty there was when students were signing up for those courses, both at Iowa Western and their home schools,” he said. “There were multiple courses that were not able to be offered in their usual fashion.”
The percentage of students in each subgroup that took advanced courses was roughly equal to that group’s share of district enrollment, with the big exception being students in poverty. Those students make up 70% of district enrollment but only 60% of enrollment in concurrent-credit classes and less than 50% of AP courses. In addition, Hispanic students account for about 18% of district enrollment but only 12% of AP enrollment.
This fall, even more students are working toward college credentials. Almost 800 students are enrolled in the school district’s Plus One Pathways programs this year. That includes 419 students in TradeWorks at their high schools and 78 in TradeWorks at Iowa Western; 97 Certificate Advancement Program students in health sciences, 41 CAP students in culinary arts, 26 CAP students in computer science and 18 in early childhood education; 50 students in the Early College Academy; and 70 students in the College Credit Acceleration Program taking various courses at Iowa Western morning, afternoon or online and taking classes at their high school the rest of the day.
“We are maxed out on our CNA enrollment for both first and second semesters of classes,” Vorthmann said.
The number of participants is capped because of the limited opportunities for clinical experience, he said.
“Our culinary program has doubled this year, when compared to last year,” he said. “We are close to having a full apprenticeship program for culinary students.”
Early childhood education is also maxed out, he said.
The school district has asked Iowa Western about the possibility of expanding some of the programs in demand, Vorthmann said.
“For example, Iowa Western opened an additional section of welding this year just for our students,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have them as a partner, as they have worked really very hard to accommodate our requests.”