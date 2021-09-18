Bluffs students working on college credentials up; number in advanced classes down

There was mixed news on enrollment in advanced classes for 2020-21. The overall total was 3,000 enrollments, down about 150 from 2019-20, according to a chart Vorthmann displayed. However, Advanced Placement enrollment was up substantially.

“You can see we had a really marked increase this year in Advanced Placement offerings and students taking advantage of them — well over 600 this year,” Vorthmann said. “That was a nice healthy increase over last year. We did see a slight decrease in the passing rate — that went down — but that is to be somewhat expected, as we dramatically increased the total number of test takers and the total number of exams taken in AP this year.

“We did see a slight decline this year in concurrent enrollment offerings and students, and much of that we attribute to COVID-19 and the uncertainty there was when students were signing up for those courses, both at Iowa Western and their home schools,” he said. “There were multiple courses that were not able to be offered in their usual fashion.”

