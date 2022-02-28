Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo a finalist for position in Kansas City area

Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo is one of three finalists vying for a superintendent position in a Kansas City-area district.

Murillo informed district staff in a message Monday morning.

“You may have heard that Park Hill School District in Missouri has named me as one of three finalists to be their next superintendent,” she wrote. “With my strong roots in the Kansas City area, considering this new opportunity to potentially move closer to home while I also continue to grow professionally became a real interest to me.”

The other two finalists are Mike Kimbrel, current superintendent of academic services at Park Hill; and Joe Lopez, superintendent at Kermit Independent School District in Kermit, Texas, the Board of Education announced during its meeting on Thursday.

Park Hill is a district with 11,698 students -- about 3,000 more than Council Bluffs Community Schools -- and is touted as the 16th largest district in Missouri. Park Hill has 20 schools, including two traditional high schools and one “innovative, personalized” high school, according to the district’s website. It has four middle schools, 11 elementary schools, one therapeutic school and an early childhood center -- something Council Bluffs is in the process of developing. Park Hill is located in Platte County, Missouri south of Kansas City International Airport and extends to the Platte County-Clay County line on the east and the Missouri River on the south and west.

Platte County grew from 184,000 residents in 2000 to almost 250,000 in 2020. The median household income there is about $80,000, and the per capita income is just over $40,000. In Pottawattamie County, by comparison, median household income is $60,065 and per capita income is $30,318.

“I am so proud of the accomplishments of our school district team over the past five years and value the contributions of every staff member,” Murillo said in her message to staff. “Together, we have persevered through the pandemic while remaining focused on the academic growth and social-emotional needs of our students.

“If I am not selected for that new role, I will remain very grateful to continue serving this caring and innovative community and would be very happy to continue to lead alongside the Board of Education to achieve district goals and our vision for Diploma + 1 for all students in Council Bluffs,” she said.

