Bluffs teacher ready to change history (Day)

A Council Bluffs teacher recently accepted a scholarship to a National History Day summer professional development program.
Deb Masker, a social studies teacher at Kirn Middle School, was one of 98 teachers in the country invited to take a webinar series on using online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments, according to a press release from National History Day. The course is part of National History Day’s membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Consortium.
Masker coaches participating students at both Kirn and Abraham Lincoln High School on their National History Day projects.
The Iowa National History Day program selected Masker for the webinar series, the press release stated. She received free tuition, graduate credit and course materials. There are National History Day affiliates in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and international school programs in China, South Asia and South Korea.
Masker will finish the series Friday, she said.
During the four two-week sessions, scholars have had an opportunity to explore digitized primary sources from the Library of Congress, participate in virtual discussions with fellow educators from across the country and develop resources to use with students in their classrooms, the press release stated.
Masker said she feels the series has been worthwhile.
“I feel that anytime you can interact with colleagues that the conversation (threaded online this time) helps you grow as an educator,” she said. “Reading their feedback has helped to put the final argumentation plan together, and I feel a much stronger plan has evolved through this process. Anytime I can grow as an educator and find ways to help my students grow, I consider a win for both of us.”
Masker started advising students on their National History Day projects during the 1989-90 school year. She still remembers one of the projects she oversaw that year.
“(A) great play on the Golden Age of Radio,” she said. “However, we missed the intent of the theme. I have learned a lot of what not to do over the years.”
Masker sees great educational value in the process for students.
“I feel this is one of the best projects that can prepare our students for high school and college,” she said.
Masker has served as a teacher and as an instructional coach during her 21 years in Council Bluffs Community School District. She also taught vocal music in Council Bluffs, Treynor and Omaha Public Schools and served as an administrator at the former St. Michael’s Catholic School in Harlan and Roncalli Catholic High School in Omaha. She returned to the classroom so she could attend her children’s activities and events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!