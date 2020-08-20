Bluffs teacher ready to change history (Day)

Masker said she feels the series has been worthwhile.

“I feel that anytime you can interact with colleagues that the conversation (threaded online this time) helps you grow as an educator,” she said. “Reading their feedback has helped to put the final argumentation plan together, and I feel a much stronger plan has evolved through this process. Anytime I can grow as an educator and find ways to help my students grow, I consider a win for both of us.”

Masker started advising students on their National History Day projects during the 1989-90 school year. She still remembers one of the projects she oversaw that year.

“(A) great play on the Golden Age of Radio,” she said. “However, we missed the intent of the theme. I have learned a lot of what not to do over the years.”

Masker sees great educational value in the process for students.

“I feel this is one of the best projects that can prepare our students for high school and college,” she said.

Masker has served as a teacher and as an instructional coach during her 21 years in Council Bluffs Community School District. She also taught vocal music in Council Bluffs, Treynor and Omaha Public Schools and served as an administrator at the former St. Michael’s Catholic School in Harlan and Roncalli Catholic High School in Omaha. She returned to the classroom so she could attend her children’s activities and events.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.