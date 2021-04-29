 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Board awards contract for Edison HVAC work
0 comments
top story

Board awards contract for Edison HVAC work

{{featured_button_text}}
Education graphic
Nonpareil graphic

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved extensive HVAC work at Edison Elementary School Tuesday.

The Board awarded a contract for the work to Rasmussen Mechanical Services of Council Bluffs for $913,557, the lower of two bids on the project.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The bid includes one alternate, a COVID-mitigation strategy to significantly increase the filtration efficiency of the heat pumps, according to Board materials.

The work will include upgrading rooftop energy recovery ventilation units and replacement of 25 older heat pumps with new, more efficient units, as well as replacement of part of the control system, according to a description given at an earlier meeting. The fire alarm system in the older part of the building will be upgraded, and electrical deficiencies will be addressed, including faulty exhaust fans.

Rasmussen will complete the work at Edison over the summer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new US citizens in NYC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert