Board awards contract for Edison HVAC work

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved extensive HVAC work at Edison Elementary School Tuesday.
The Board awarded a contract for the work to Rasmussen Mechanical Services of Council Bluffs for $913,557, the lower of two bids on the project.
The bid includes one alternate, a COVID-mitigation strategy to significantly increase the filtration efficiency of the heat pumps, according to Board materials.
The work will include upgrading rooftop energy recovery ventilation units and replacement of 25 older heat pumps with new, more efficient units, as well as replacement of part of the control system, according to a description given at an earlier meeting. The fire alarm system in the older part of the building will be upgraded, and electrical deficiencies will be addressed, including faulty exhaust fans.
Rasmussen will complete the work at Edison over the summer.
Tim Johnson
