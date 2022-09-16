Board of Regents approves ISD plan to purchase online science classes

The Iowa Board of Regents on Wednesday authorized Iowa School for the Deaf to enter into an agreement to purchase online instructional services in middle and high school science from the American School for the Deaf for the 2022-23 academic year.

ISD, like many K-12 schools across the state, has had difficulty recruiting certified teachers, according to a summary in Board materials. Recruiting challenges were intensified by a high demand for teachers of the deaf and comparatively small number of specialized teacher training programs.

The school started recruiting for middle school and high school science teachers in February and placed advertisements on deaf education websites and at universities with deaf education programs nationwide, materials stated. ISD also posted notices on social media sites and actively pursued potential candidates. Unfortunately, ISD only received applications from candidates who are not trained in sign language or deaf education.

After calculating the number of students who needed instruction in science to remain on track academically, ISD officials decided that they would need to tap alternative resources. ISD explored options with the Lewis Central Community School District, the Utah School for the Deaf, and engaged with superintendents at deaf schools across the country. ISD ultimately identified the American School for the Deaf as an appropriate resource.

The Iowa School for the Deaf requested Board affirmation of an agreement with the American School for the Deaf to provide online instructional services during the 2022-23 academic year, materials stated. The online instructional services will be provided in the following core courses: Middle School Life Science 1 and 2 and High School Earth Science 1 and 2. The total cost for the provision of these services is anticipated not to exceed $38,280.

“We are very hopeful that this is short term,” Interim Superintendent John Cool told the Board of Regents Wednesday.

The American School for the Deaf is a Connecticut State Department of Education approved residential school serving students who are deaf or hard of hearing in Connecticut and the immediate region. As part of its educational programming, ASD offers an online academy providing virtual instruction in five core subject areas to students across the United States. Online instruction is provided by teachers licensed in various states throughout the country, with the proposed agreement contemplating the assignment of teachers primarily licensed in Connecticut.

In consideration of Iowa Department of Education requirements regarding the provision of core instruction using an online delivery model, the Iowa School for the Deaf is working with ASD to assure that all teachers assigned to provide services under the proposed agreement are licensed to provide instruction in the State of Iowa.

Cool said ASD officials have said they would have their teachers “jump through the hoops” to become licensed in Iowa.