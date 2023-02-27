The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education will consider changes to the elementary school attendance area boundaries and the closure of Crescent Elementary School near the end of March.

According to an email sent Monday by Superintendent Vickie Murillo to impacted families, this change would occur after the end of the current school year.

Crescent Elementary currently serves 64 students, according to the email. Under the proposal, around 20 of those students would be moved to the College View Elementary School, while other Crescent students would become part of the Lewis & Clark Elementary attendance area.

The proposed boundary change maps can be reviewed on the district's website. Direct questions to communications@cbcsd.org.

The board will consider this recommendation on March 28.