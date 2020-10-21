Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands receives $4,500 grant for SMART Girls program

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands on Oct. 9 received a $4,500 grant at the Iowa Women’s Foundation annual luncheon.

At the luncheon, the foundation announced its 2021 Core Grants recipients and a total of $100,000 was awarded to 13 organizations in Iowa to fund Core Grant programs in 2021, a press release stated. Since 1997, when the first grants were awarded, there has been a total of $1.1 million granted.

“The grant fund will be used to directly support the implementation of the SMART Girls Program at the Council Bluffs and Carter Lake Boys & Girls Clubs in Iowa,” said Josh Towey, senior grants director for Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands. “SMART Girls is a program designed to meet the developmental needs of Club girls through a curriculum that addresses topics related to health, fitness and self-esteem enhancement.”

The foundation said it works to improve the lives of Iowa’s women and girls, with grants awarded to projects that focus primarily on serving the needs and aspirations of women and girls.

Programs must have at least one of these six specific areas: employment, child care, housing, education, training, transportation and mentoring, that have been deemed the most critical barriers for women and girls in the state of Iowa to be eligible for the grant.