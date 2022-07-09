Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands celebrates 60 years of serving area youth

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands is celebrating 60 years of carrying out its mission “to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, healthy and caring members of society.”

During that time, the organization has empowered tens of thousands of children and youth to help build stronger communities throughout the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area.

Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands serves more than 7,000 youth ages 6-18 at 14 locations in Omaha, Carter Lake and Council Bluffs. The clubs strive to provide a fun, safe and constructive environment for children and teens when they are not at school or participating in school-sponsored activities. Each club offers programs and services to help young people succeed in school, develop leadership skills and maintain healthy lifestyles.

The H.H. “Red” & Ruth Nelson Council Bluffs Club is located at 815 N. 16th St. in Council Bluffs. During the school year, transportation is provided to the club from Wilson Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary School, Hoover Elementary School, Bloomer Elementary School and Kirn Middle School.

The club opened in 2009 at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus.

“In 13 years, we’ve seen thousands of kids come through here,” said Chris Peterson, club director. “It took a lot of southwest Iowa and Council Bluffs visionaries to get to where we are.”

“The bulk of my staff now are returning club kids. I really stress creativity and leadership, especially with middle school and high school kids, to try to get them prepared for the future.”

The club is currently open to members from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and provides a nutritious lunch each day. During the school year, it’s open from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays and 2:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and provides a hot, nutritious supper each day.

The club provides opportunities for members to improve their academic skills through programs like Readers to Leaders, Peterson said.

“Most of them are reading at or above grade level,” he said.

The staff provides information on the school district’s Early College Academy, TradeWorks Academy and other career-technical programs, as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands scholarship program, Peterson said. The club also offers opportunities for members to develop skills in art, digital arts, LEGO Robotics and other areas.

“The end goal is you get out of here with a plan at the end of high school,” he said.

The club also takes members on field trips to places like the Henry Doorly Zoo, Fun-Plex Water Park and Rides, Fairmount Park, Big Lake Park, and many other area destinations.

Boys & Girls Clubs provided critical services during peaks in the COVID-19 pandemic, furnishing laptop computers and hot spots for students when schools were shut down and a place to study or attend classes remotely when schools were operating on a hybrid schedule, Peterson said.

“We spent a lot of time on social-emotional needs,” he said.

The club did have to reduce hours on some days during part of the pandemic, Peterson said.

“We went through staffing issues just like everybody else, but we’ve built our staff back up so we’re able to (be open regular hours).

“This summer’s been great,” Peterson said. “We’ve seen a lot of older kids come back. We’re also getting a lot of new kids.”

Peterson reaches out to youth who have been members in the past but stopped coming. He talks to them if he sees them shooting baskets on school grounds or playing in city parks or on the Lakin Campus to see if they are interested in participating again.

“I go to a lot of the sports events at Wilson (Middle School),” he said. “If we know we have club kids that are athletes — any sport — we just try to stay connected.”

The number of members using the club has been running at about 115 to 125 per day — still short of the 160 or so who were coming before the pandemic, Peterson said.

“As soon as summer school gets out for the school district, it’s going to go through the roof, because they have a good program,” he said.

The club has built strong relationships with the Council Bluffs Community School District, Charles E. Lakin YMCA, Iowa West Foundation and many other community partners and has strong community support.

The Henry Ogram Carter Lake Club and Camp Nakomis are located at 4101 N. 17th St. in Carter Lake. The club is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. May 31 through Aug. 5. A lunch prepared by Council Bluffs Community School District’s Nutrition Services Department is provided each day. During the school year, the club is open after school, and transportation is provided to the club from Carter Lake Elementary School — including after 21st Century activities to get members there in time for a hot, nutritious supper furnished by the club.

The club is open during school breaks, too, Director Courtney Comfort said.

“Basically, when schools are out, clubs are in,” she said. “It’s nice we can all work together.”

Like the Council Bluffs club, the Carter Lake Boys & Girls Club provided meals for pickup in its parking lot during school closures in the pandemic and study space and laptops during the hybrid schedule.

The Carter Lake Club’s Learning Center offers the Readers to Leaders and Math Matters programs, as well as STEM and art instruction and character and leadership training, Comfort said. The clubhouse has is divided into two sides based on age. The gym is open to all members, with different age groups using it at different times.

Elsewhere in the building, games from carpet ball and pool to electronic games are available for members to enjoy.

The teen side has a Keystone Club and other special activities, including a cooking club and college/career planning program that includes guest speakers, job shadowing and mock interviews, Comfort said. There are special classrooms for art and STEM.

Kingston Nielson, 13, has been a member at Carter Lake for several years but took a hiatus before returning to the club this year, he said. He enjoys playing pool, board games and outdoor games — if it isn’t too hot.

Kingston is one of Brian Potter’s new friends. Brian, 16, just started coming to the club this summer and has become a big fan. He plans to continue coming after school starts.

“I love it here!” he said.

Brian enjoys playing games at the club, as well swimming.

On the younger side of the clubhouse, Bella Howard and Sophia Stokes were playing carpet ball. Bella, who is going into fourth grade, said she has been coming for about four years.

“I like playing games and outside in the pool,” she said.

Bella said the club has good food, too. Her brother, Ben, who is going into ninth grade, also hangs out at the club.

The pool is what attracted Sophia to the club.

“We saw the swimming pool and we wanted to go swimming, so that’s why we got signed up,” she said.

The swimming pool was installed in 2015, Comfort said.

“The pool is a big hit,” she said.

The club has a large green field for playing kickball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war and other games.

“We’ll do a field day,” Comfort said.

Outdoor amenities also include a playground, sand volleyball court and camp facilities.

The staff operates a summer day camp during June and July (June 6-July 29 this year) at Camp Nakomis — a refreshing bit of nature near the city. The camp is located on 35 mostly wooded acres between the Carter Lake Club and the lake itself. The camp has a shelterhouse with picnic tables and fireplace, campsites, a beach, fishing dock, picnic sites, disc golf course, canoes, a pontoon boat, basketball court and several covered play areas with carpet ball, foosball, Poly Pong and other games. In true camp fashion, there is an outdoor amphitheater with log benches and a cement stage for talent shows and assemblies. A screened-in room provides a venue with protection from the weather and insects. Trails lead through the wooded area to the lake.

Closer to the lake, there are more green spaces with picnic tables and room to play.

For more information on local clubs, programs and activities, visit bgcomaha.org.