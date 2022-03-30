BVU offers tuition assistance to Treynor CSD employees, families

Buena Vista University will offer financial assistance to employees of Treynor Community School District and their family members through a strategic partnership to strengthen communities and those who serve students, the university has announced.

Staff and eligible family members of full-time employees can receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus, according to a press release from the university. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU’s convenient online/hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.

BVU professors and staff are also available for training programs, workshops, and more should officials with Treynor CSD seek those services and expertise.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Buena Vista University, as we will be able to offer our employees and their eligible family members opportunities to further their education,” said Treynor CSD Superintendent Mark Hopkins, a BVU graduate. “This partnership represents a win-win situation for not only our district, but for our greater community as well.”

Treynor CSD is a rural school district east of Council Bluffs and has approximately 110 employees that serve more than 800 students. The district’s elementary school educates students in grades K-5, and the middle school and high school building educates students in grades 6-12.

“At BVU, we are proud to partner with school districts across Iowa, providing opportunities to those who serve students,” said Laura Todd, BVU director of strategic partnerships. “By working together, we can uplift our communities through education.”

For more information about BVU’s Strategic Partnerships and partner opportunities, please visit the BVU website at bvu.edu/strategic-partnerships or contact Strategic Partnerships at StrategicPartnerships@bvu.edu.

