Cano succeeds Freudenburg as principal at Thomas Jefferson H.S.

Thomas Jefferson High School is going through a mid-term transition to a new principal.

Dania Freudenburg resigned as principal of Thomas Jefferson High School as of Oct. 15 and has been permanently replaced by Ruben Cano, who already held an administrative position with the school district, according to a message Superintendent Vickie Murillo sent out to parents on Oct. 18.

“Mr. Cano has been serving as our district’s chief of high schools since the beginning of the year,” she said. “He is an experienced school leader who served as a principal in the Omaha Public Schools since 2008.”

The district also sent out a video clip of Cano addressing Thomas Jefferson parents.

“I am excited to serve as the new principal of Thomas Jefferson,” he said. “I’m really excited to join the Yellow Jacket family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I bring years of experience as a high school principal, and I look forward to working with the admin team, students and teachers at Thomas Jefferson -- and you -- to continue to promote academic success at Thomas Jefferson,” Cano said.

Murillo did not share Freudenburg’s reason for leaving.

“Dr. Freudenburg enjoyed her time at TJ,” she said.