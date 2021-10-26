Cano succeeds Freudenburg as principal at Thomas Jefferson H.S.

Thomas Jefferson High School is going through a mid-term transition to a new principal.
Dania Freudenburg resigned as principal of Thomas Jefferson High School as of Oct. 15 and has been permanently replaced by Ruben Cano, who already held an administrative position with the school district, according to a message Superintendent Vickie Murillo sent out to parents on Oct. 18.
“Mr. Cano has been serving as our district’s chief of high schools since the beginning of the year,” she said. “He is an experienced school leader who served as a principal in the Omaha Public Schools since 2008.”
The district also sent out a video clip of Cano addressing Thomas Jefferson parents.
“I am excited to serve as the new principal of Thomas Jefferson,” he said. “I’m really excited to join the Yellow Jacket family.
“I bring years of experience as a high school principal, and I look forward to working with the admin team, students and teachers at Thomas Jefferson -- and you -- to continue to promote academic success at Thomas Jefferson,” Cano said.
Murillo did not share Freudenburg’s reason for leaving.
“Dr. Freudenburg enjoyed her time at TJ,” she said.
“We appreciate her service to the staff, teachers and students and wish her well,” said Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.
Freudenburg came to the district in July 2018 from Roncalli Catholic High School in Omaha, where she had served as principal, and began serving at Thomas Jefferson for the 2018-19 school year (the last normal year before the pandemic). She had also served as dean of students at Burke High School and as a business and technology teacher and curriculum writer for Omaha Public Schools.
Cano came to Council Bluffs in July after serving in several leadership positions at Omaha Public Schools. He was principal at South High School for six years and most recently had served as principal of Nathan Hale Middle School. He received a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and a master’s in secondary education administration and supervision at University of Nebraska at Omaha.