Career EdVantage gets $50k grant for Summer Youth Internship Program

Career EdVantage has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the state’s Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship program.

The amount is double what CEV received from the program last summer.

On April 5, Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded 35 projects with a total of $2.26 million in state grants to launch valuable youth internships, according to a press release from Career EdVantage.

The state’s Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship Program aligns directly with the work CEV does in southwest Iowa. With this grant, CEV is able to further move the needle of workforce development in the area.

Through CEV’s Summer Youth Internship program, more than 100 students will be placed in paid internships this summer, the press release stated. To offer these internships, CEV partners with local businesses throughout southwest Iowa. The internships are beneficial not only for students but for businesses, as well.

“We work closely with businesses to identify a workforce need that the intern can fill,” said Bailey McQueen-Jones, director of strategic initiatives. “Our hope is to provide positive, helpful experiences for all parties involved.”

With the $50,000 grant, CEV is able to offer business partners wage reimbursement for interns, the press release stated. In addition to wage reimbursement, the grant funds will assist students with transportation and supplies needed for their employment position.

The organization has been actively seeking partnerships with various businesses and entities to ensure access for students.

Mayor Matt Walsh offered his endorsement of the program, stating, “A strong, skilled workforce comes from a strong local economy. Career EdVantage's mission is critical to preparing employees for our community and presents an invaluable opportunity for our local businesses to partner with them on educating our future workforce.”

“Brain drain is affecting southwestern Iowa as young talent moves out of the area and dries up the local talent pipeline,” said Cara Cool-Trede, executive director. “With CEV, high school students are empowered to explore jobs and develop career skills, restoring the talent pool and bolstering communities in the region.”

CEV is an initiative of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation and is powered by Avenue Scholars. Established in 2019, CEV provides career exploration, development, internships and employment assistance for high school students in need. CEV strives to change lives by ensuring that young men and women attain the skills necessary to move into a rewarding career while filling crucial employment needs throughout southwest Iowa.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.