Career EdVantage sees growth, success for southwest Iowa students

Career EdVantage has career coaches embedded at each participating high school who give students personality and career inventories and help them plan which courses to take, Cool-Trede said. Director of strategic Initiatives Bailey McQueen-Jones leads efforts to line up job-shadowing and internship opportunities for students. Pre-apprenticeships focus on the education side, with the help of Iowa Western Community College. Apprenticeships provide on-the-job training.

“Part of the experience is getting them to businesses, getting them to do job shadowing so they can see what it’s like working in that industry,” she said. “We want to put them into that field so they can really experience it. It really is exciting and rewarding to see, because we’re helping these students realize their potential.”

Sailor Lawrence, a Lewis Central High School student, is excited about participating in the program and receiving the scholarship, according to a press release from Career EdVantage.

“I didn’t know where to start on planning for college and getting the help I needed,” he said. “Then I met Bailey and Cara at School. They told me all about Career EdVantage, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”