Career EdVantage sees growth, success for southwest Iowa students

Career EdVantage of Southwest Iowa is growing by leaps and bounds as it approaches its second school year.
The group’s enrollment more than tripled this spring when Lewis Central High School joined Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Riverside, Shenandoah and Tri-Center High Schools already in the program, said Cara Cool-Trede, executive director. Twenty-five Titans applied and were selected for the program, 20 new students from the original four school districts entered, and the 20 students that started in January will continue for another year.
“We started with 20, and now we’re up to 65, because we’re still ramping up,” Cool-Trede said.
The nonprofit organization, launched last fall with a three-year, $2.8 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, uses mentoring and support services to help students build paths to careers in industrial technology and transportation, health care, business and communications and science, technology, engineering and math, she said. It’s based on the Avenue Scholars program model. Students chosen to participate receive a scholarship to Iowa Western Community College for up to two years.
Students apply and interview for the program during their sophomore years, Cool-Trede said. They start by taking a career class from Career EdVantage their junior and senior years. They will take classes at Iowa Western during their senior year.
Career EdVantage has career coaches embedded at each participating high school who give students personality and career inventories and help them plan which courses to take, Cool-Trede said. Director of strategic Initiatives Bailey McQueen-Jones leads efforts to line up job-shadowing and internship opportunities for students. Pre-apprenticeships focus on the education side, with the help of Iowa Western Community College. Apprenticeships provide on-the-job training.
“Part of the experience is getting them to businesses, getting them to do job shadowing so they can see what it’s like working in that industry,” she said. “We want to put them into that field so they can really experience it. It really is exciting and rewarding to see, because we’re helping these students realize their potential.”
Sailor Lawrence, a Lewis Central High School student, is excited about participating in the program and receiving the scholarship, according to a press release from Career EdVantage.
“I didn’t know where to start on planning for college and getting the help I needed,” he said. “Then I met Bailey and Cara at School. They told me all about Career EdVantage, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”
Sailor’s family also is enthusiastic about the program, the press release stated. His mother, Cassy, said, “We feel so blessed as a family that CEV is a part of our high school student’s life. CEV is the catalyst our son needs to help live his dreams and set him on the right path to continue to achieve greatness.”
One Shenandoah student is participating in an internship at Stoney Point Kennels in Shenandoah. Joanna Robinson has been in CEV since January and working with Stoney Point now for over a month. Robinson is looking to study veterinary technology at Iowa Western after high school, according to the press release.
Robinson said about her experience, “I really love how the CEV is very enthusiastic and supportive about maintain and achieving my goals. While I’m working at Stoney Point Kennels, I can’t help but love all the animals and people I have the chance to work with.”
The 20 members of the first cohort have engaged successfully, Cool-Trede said.
“Of the 20 students, 19 are actually employed,” she said. “That’s a huge accomplishment for our program.”
One student realized the career she was exploring wasn’t the one she wanted to pursue, Cool-Trede said. After working with her career coach, she “got on a path that’s working out better for her.”
“That’s why we want to start working with them as early as we are,” she said.
