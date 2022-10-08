Career EdVantage Southwest Iowa switches to Avenue Scholars moniker

Career EdVantage Southwest Iowa, the nonprofit entity that helps students forge a track from school to employment, is getting a new name.

The organization is now Avenue Scholars Southwest Iowa.

The group celebrated its three-year anniversary and new name Thursday at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Executive Director Cara Cool-Trede. “We’ve always worked together with Avenue Scholars. Now, by sharing a common name, we have even greater advantages moving forward.”

The organization is able to build greater name recognition, making more people in more areas familiar with the mission and achievements, she said.

Career EdVantage, an initiative of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, was founded on Sept. 24, 2019, Cool-Trede said. One of the key people involved was Ken Bird, president and CEO of Avenue Scholars in Omaha.

Cool-Trede was the right person to get it off the ground, Bird said.

“She’s done an amazing job putting together an organization from scratch,” he said. “Cara’s the heart and soul of the organization. She’s built a wonderful team. The program is really making a difference.”

The organization has grown from only 19 students to over 200, with an additional 100 slated to join in 2023, according to a press release from Avenue Scholars Southwest Iowa. A primary goal of the agency is career development for young people — and through partnering with more than 70 businesses, the organization is doing just that. During the summer of 2022, more than 100 students participated in paid internship opportunities, providing real-life, hands-on experiences.

“These work-based learning opportunities are a practical way of learning and putting theory into practice,” Cool-Trede said. “Students are able to conceptualize their interest, seeing if this interest can become their reality. This is a critical educational experience for young people.”

Avenue Scholars Southwest Iowa has embedded 14 skilled workers into the southwest Iowa workforce and is looking to continue with more, the press release stated. With 47 Avenue Scholars enrolled in postsecondary education and training and 142 currently in high school on track, there are more scholars preparing for the regional workforce.

“Our hope is to prepare students to embark upon financially, personally and professionally sustaining careers while bolstering our local workforce with this talent pipeline,” Cool-Trede said. “At the end of the day, our work is about giving to these students, to our business partners and to our communities throughout southwest Iowa.”

All of it was made possible by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, Bird said as she introduced Jennifer Green, grants manager for the Lakin Foundation.

Green said the passion Cool-Trede puts into the program is what makes it work.

“We hope this continues to grow, and we hope we can get some more support from the community,” she said.

Cool-Trede also thanked the Iowa West Foundation, Iowa Western Community College and superintendents from the participating school districts for their support.

Although it now bears the name Avenue Scholars, the organization’s work is individualized, Cool-Trede said.

“We remain responsive to our local communities and students we serve,” she said.

Career EdVantage has always been focused on working together — connecting students with meaningful relationships, interests with opportunities, skills with a career and potential with successful futures, Cool-Trede said.

“We’ve been fortunate to find partners who share this spirit, from coaches and schools to businesses and community leaders,” she said.

Bailey McQueen-Jones, director of strategic initiatives, reaches out to businesses to spawn partnerships, Cool-Trede said.

“Bailey spends a lot of time working with a lot of businesses,” she said.

Cool-Trede played a video that gave more information about the organization and some of the students who have benefited from its services. Four students spoke at the event.

Joshua Lindquist, a 2022 graduate of Tri-Center High School, is now taking prerequisites for the nursing program at Iowa Western Community College, he said. He is also working as a certified nurse aid.

“I look forward to finishing the program out some day with Sara (Forster, his career coach) and Avenue Scholars’ continued support,” he said.

Kylie Mann, a senior at Glenwood High School, started working toward becoming a CNA her sophomore year and now works at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. She plans to pursue a nursing degree and will have 22 credits when she finishes high school.

“Job shadowing did help me to see daily (activities) at the hospital,” she said. “I am very grateful for being an Avenue Scholar.”

Julian Jakoubek, a senior at Lewis Central High School, has been on industry tours and is now working on a carpentry certificate, he said.

“I am glad to have Avenue Scholars, because they provide constant support,” he said.

Tysen Shaw, a senior at Shenandoah High School, is pursuing a degree in computer network administration. He said Avenue Scholars has had a big impact on his life by providing support and advice, and he was able to earn a certificate from Google.

“Without Avenue Scholars, I wouldn’t even know what is out there,” he said.

Avenue Scholars will expand again next fall, when it plans to add more school districts, Cool-Trede said.