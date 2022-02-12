CareerEdVantage offers career paths for students, pipeline for employers

Career EdVantage is offering students a path from school to employment — and a talent pipeline for area employers.

The organization, affiliated with Avenue Scholars, provides hands-on learning opportunities for high school juniors and seniors through workplace tours, mock interviews, vocational talks, virtual exploration, job shadows, internships and employment, according to a release from Career EdVantage. Participants also have a career coach and mentor based at their school. Students are expected to take classes at Iowa Western Community College during their senior year.

“Providing opportunities now allows our young people to make educated decisions about a career pathway wherein they find success,” said Bailey McQueen-Jones, director of strategic initiatives for Career EdVantage.

The program requires students to complete an eight-week paid internship during the summer between their junior and senior years in high school, according to Cara Cool-Trede, executive director. This year, the organization will place more than 70 of its 130 students in summer internships.

Internship experiences, which involve 10 hours of work a week, are available in trades, health care and information technology, including auto/diesel technology, electrical technology, nurse aide training, phlebotomy and various computer-related skills, Cool-Trede said.

“It’s a good opportunity for kids to get exposed to different kinds of IT careers,” she said.

Automotive and diesel technology are also high-interest fields, Cool-Trede said.

“We have about 20 kids who are interested in auto/diesel (technology),” she said.

Businesses hiring interns this year will include Midlands Living Center, Don’s Automotive, NeighborWorks, Omni Dental, SelecTrucks, Hy-Vee and many others.

Last year, CEV partnered with 46 businesses and placed 54 students in summer internships. Students worked in a variety of southwest Iowa communities, including Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Denison, Harlan, Neola, Oakland, Red Oak and Shenandoah.

“It’s exciting to have the support and partnership from so many businesses throughout Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa,” said McQueen-Jones. “All businesses reported they would offer a CEV student an internship again in the future.”

Career EdVantage was initiated in September 2019 with a $2.8 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation and also receives funding from the Avenue Scholars Foundation. The Iowa West Foundation has contributed to its scholarship fund.

There are currently eight high schools participating in the program: Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Glenwood, Lewis Central, Riverside, Shenandoah, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood.

CareerEdVantage is currently accepting applications from high school sophomores at participating schools who would like to enter the program this fall. Students can qualify if they are interested in pursuing a career and technical field of education/training, meet a financial threshold and are on track for high school graduation. An interview is also part of the application process.

Interested students can contact the Career EdVantage career coach at their school. To apply, visit careeredvantage.org, open “What We Do” and click on “High School Recruitment,” then click on “2022-23 CEV application.” The application asks about your grades, activities, qualification for free or reduced lunch and what career you are most interested in. (You can still change your preference later.)

Applications are due March 1.

