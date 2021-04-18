CareerEdVantage, Owen Industries launch internship programs

CareerEdVantage Southwest Iowa of Council Bluffs, part of Avenue Scholars Iowa, and Owen Industries of Carter Lake have been awarded state grants to help fund summer internships.
The organizations will receive $25,000 and $10,000 Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program grants, respectively. The funds may be used for services and resources to support costs of program participants, including intern wages, training resources, transportation, clothing, program staff time and indirect costs, according to a news release from Iowa Workforce Development
CareerEdVantage plans to place up to 56 of its students in internships with 16 employers around southwest Iowa, according to Executive Director Cara Cool-Trede. The students will do industry-aligned internships with area business partners for eight to 10 weeks.
“It’s spread out through Council Bluffs, Shenandoah, the Avoca area and Neola,” she said. “Part of what we’re doing is trying to fill businesses’ needs with students who are really interested in these areas.”
However, they may or may not have had any training in the fields, Cool-Trede said.
“Each student is on an individual trajectory,” she said. “Some of them have had entry-level classes in these career fields, and some of them have not. So it’ll be a lot of work-based learning for them. We’re hoping some of the internships become part-time jobs for the students while they continue to get instruction in the fields.”
Lewis Central High School junior Caleb Campbell, who is in the CareerEdVantage program, is signed up to do an internship at Aire Serv of Council Bluffs this summer. He got interested after taking an HVAC class at LCHS.
“It was one of my teachers that referred me to it – ‘you should try this’ – so I took the class and ended up liking it,” he said.
Caleb’s dad is an electrician, so he already has an appreciation for the trades.
There’s a “severe shortage” of qualified candidates for jobs in the trades, said Aire Serve franchise owner Travis Waldstein, who employs eight to 10 technicians, depending on the season. Waldstein has owned the franchise since 2009 and has worked in HVAC since 1994.
“The problem is, a lot of guys are leaving the trades, and there’s not enough young people going into it,” he said.
Meanwhile, activity in the field continues to increase, Waldstein said.
“There’s more work now than there’s probably ever been, because there’s a lot of building going on in this area,” he said.
While internships are new for Aire Serv, the business has been offering apprenticeships since 2012, Waldstein said. He feels that when someone trains as an apprentice, they learn not only what to do but why – as well as things like local code requirements.
“I’m a firm believer in apprenticeships,” he said. “Over half the guys I’ve got started as apprentices.”
And the technology isn’t even the most important part of the job, Waldstein said.
“Ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s about customer service – building relationships,” he said.
Waldstein said he spends two to three hours a week training employees.
“We’re always training and trying to improve what we do,” he said.
Waldstein wants youth to understand that training and apprenticeships are a pathway to success.
“You don’t have to have a four-year degree to make a pretty good living,” he said.
Shenandoah Medical Center has committed to a phlebotomy internship and is willing to host interns in IT, HVAC, maintenance and marketing, Cool-Trede said. Midlands Living Center will have a couple students working toward becoming certified nurse assistants. Tri-Center Community School District would like an IT intern to help teachers learn new technology.
Diesel technology has attracted quite a bit of interest, according to Bailey McQueen-Jones, director of strategic initiatives at CareerEdVantage.
“We actually have three students who are interested in diesel internships,” she said. “We’ve been working with SelecTruck and two other businesses. Out of 56, we will have five diesel internships. We’re really excited about seeing businesses willing to give our students internship opportunities.”
While terms haven’t been ironed out with all of the businesses, negotiations have been encouraging, Cool-Trede said.
“We’re looking at an average of about $12 an hour,” she said.
CareerEdVantage students from the five school districts it currently serves will be eligible for the internships, Cool-Trede said. Those include Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennent-Walnut, Tri-Center, Riverside, Shenandoah and Lewis Central High Schools.
“Students are applying and interviewing for the jobs so the students get that experience of applying and interviewing for a job,” she said. “What CareerEdVantage is really designed to do is get students hands-on experience in the fields.”
The grant gives an unexpected boost to what CareerEdVantage was already planning to do, Cool-Trede said.
“We didn’t even know a grant was available when we were putting together our summer internship program, so we were going to have the same internship program anyway,” she said. “We will have it every summer.”
Last year, a few CareerEdVantage students were placed in positions, but it was not really part of an internship program, Cool-Trede said. When CareerEdVantage officials heard about the grant program, they applied and were awarded one.
This fall, CareerEdVantage will add Treynor, Underwood and Glenwood High Schools to its program, McQueen-Jones said.