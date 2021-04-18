CareerEdVantage, Owen Industries launch internship programs

Lewis Central High School junior Caleb Campbell, who is in the CareerEdVantage program, is signed up to do an internship at Aire Serv of Council Bluffs this summer. He got interested after taking an HVAC class at LCHS.

“It was one of my teachers that referred me to it – ‘you should try this’ – so I took the class and ended up liking it,” he said.

Caleb’s dad is an electrician, so he already has an appreciation for the trades.

There’s a “severe shortage” of qualified candidates for jobs in the trades, said Aire Serve franchise owner Travis Waldstein, who employs eight to 10 technicians, depending on the season. Waldstein has owned the franchise since 2009 and has worked in HVAC since 1994.

“The problem is, a lot of guys are leaving the trades, and there’s not enough young people going into it,” he said.

Meanwhile, activity in the field continues to increase, Waldstein said.

“There’s more work now than there’s probably ever been, because there’s a lot of building going on in this area,” he said.