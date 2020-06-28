Carter Lake Elementary School teacher Britney Beatty has been named Teacher of the Year for 2019-20 for the Council Bluffs Community School District.
It really reflects the work of the whole Carter Lake team, Beatty said.
“I couldn’t have done it without my colleagues,” she said. “There’s some awesome things going on in our building.”
Beatty, who teaches fifth grade, has worked on building relationships with students and being sensitive to their social-emotional needs.
She checks in with her students during their “soft start” to the day and keeps an eye on their emotional state.
“The whole building’s really focused on trying to read the students,” she said.
That includes body language, as well as the emotions they express when they speak, Beatty said.
Beatty takes the opportunity to have a longer conversation with a student on the way to lunch or during lunch, but she lets them include a friend, if that makes them more comfortable. She also checks with individual students during a short mindfulness break when they return from physical education or another activity outside the classroom, she said.
“It’s a time when they can come talk to me if they need a safe space or someone to talk to,” she said.
Beatty tries to do a one-on-one with each student a couple times a week. They may have these little chats in a quiet corner, in the back of the classroom or just outside the door where Beatty can still watch the rest of the class.
If Beatty feels she needs to have a longer talk with an individual student, she may ask a special education teacher, a teacher whose class is at P.E. or a paraprofessional to take her class for a short time.
“I have a really awesome para(educator),” she said. “I’ve worked with her the last couple years.”
The practice is an example of how school personnel work together at Carter Lake, Beatty said.
“Collaboration is a big thing our whole entire building is working on,” she said.
At Carter Lake, students are put in groups outside of class called houses, Beatty said. Each house is a different color and has 50 to 60 students of various grade levels. Students draw a slip of paper during the first assembly of the year to find out their house color.
“We really wanted to find a way to make our whole school a big family,” she said. “Each house did team-building activities” at what was called a house party. “The fifth-graders get a chance to do some leadership.”
Later in the year, the fifth-graders in each house plan the house parties, Beatty said. At designated times during the year, students earn points by modeling attributes of an International Baccalaureate Learner, and houses compete for points.
As students move up a grade, they stay in the same house.
During the school closure, Beatty checked on students through Facetime or Google Messenger.
“They knew they were able to reach out to me even if they weren’t scheduled,” she said.
Beatty was also involved in planning two teacher parades to keep in touch with students during the closure. They did one at the end of March and one at the end of the schoolyear.
“We wanted to do something fun to show them we were thinking of them,” she said.
Beatty grew up in Griswold as the daughter of a fifth-grade teacher.
“In elementary school, I knew I wanted to do something with kids — I was thinking baby-sitting,” she said.
Beatty started thinking more seriously about a career choice in middle school — and others started to offer some guidance.
“They kind of hinted I’d make a really good teacher,” she said.
Beatty earned a degree in elementary education and a coaching endorsement at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. Her mom was head softball coach in Griswold, and she got one of the assistant coach spots, which she held during college and her first year of teaching. Then her mom stepped down, and Beatty decided to spend any extra time improving her teaching.
She had intended to play softball at BV but suffered a “career-ending” foot injury.
Beatty thought she wanted to teach kindergarten until she got some field experience during college.
“Kindergarten takes a special person,” she said. “It takes some specific skills.”
Beatty was hired by Council Bluffs Community Schools to teach at Carter Lake, but she was diverted to Franklin Elementary School her first year. She has been at Carter Lake for four years.
