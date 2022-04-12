CB chief academic officer to shed suit, tie and focus on farming full time

The old saying goes, “You can take the boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm outta the boy.”

Turns out it’s right.

Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer for Council Bluffs Community Schools, is retiring this year to farm full time.

“I think we have accomplished a lot of the things I wanted to do,” he said. “I think we’re getting to the point where we need a fresh set of eyes on our academic achievement.”

As chief academic officer, he leads the Teaching and Learning Department responsible for curriculum development, instructional design, summer learning, school improvement, professional learning, assessment, career and technical education, early childhood learning and special education. Most recently, Vorthmann was honored by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for developing the TradeWorks Academy as a model for schools in the state of Iowa.

But Vorthmann’s roots are on the farm.

“My parents grew row crops and had a 5,000-head cattle feedlot for all of my time growing up,” he said. “At the time, it wasn’t in my career plans to pursue farming full time. I was going to work with my brain and not work with my back. I didn’t appreciate at the time the opportunity that was there when I was young.”

Vorthmann graduated from Riverside High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and secondary education at Central College in Pella. He started his career in education as a middle and high school social studies teacher in a school district of 120 students in the tiny burg of Gilman City, Missouri.

“Then I was planning on leaving education,” he said.

Vorthmann was working part time as an assistant manager at a grocery store and figured he could go through the company’s management training program and work for the company full time.

However, life had a different path for him. He got a call from Benton High School in St. Joseph, Missouri, which led to him teaching history at the high school for a year, Vorthmann said.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said.

The second year at Benton High School, Vorthmann became one of the district’s first instructional coaches and led professional development. While at Benton, he also finished a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University.

The following year, he became an assistant principal at Spring Garden Middle School in St. Joseph.

“I was way too young to be an administrator, but it was a great opportunity,” he said.

Vorthmann stayed at Spring Garden for five years, during which time he helped launch professional learning communities and standards-based grading and was honored as Northwest Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year.

“Those were five years that I loved getting up and going to work every day,” he said. “We had a great principal.”

That’s also when he married his wife, Annie, who was teaching at Benton.

Vorthmann joined the Council Bluffs Community School District in 2011 as director of secondary education and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Baker University. He was recognized with the Living the Mission award in 2012 for his leadership in launching Project Connect, when the district started providing laptop computers for each student to use. He was appointed assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning in 2014 and chief academic officer in 2017.

Meanwhile, he was helping his dad on the farm more and more.

“I had watched my parents try to retain good employees,” he said. “I had filled in on certain tasks. In 2015, my dad had this idea that we could partner on some cows.

“That’s where things really took off,” he said. “I had forgotten how much passion I had for it. To me, there’s a special challenge and satisfaction that comes with following the entire life cycle of an animal. There’s a challenge in making that profitable, too — and I enjoy that challenge, too.”

Vorthmann bought some land, including the parcel where his parents’ feedlot had been, and his family moved to their own farm and moved some of the cattle there.

“I wanted my kids to experience some of the rewards and the challenges of having a family farm — learning the work ethic,” he said.

Vorthmann’s father was still unable to build a strong pool of farm workers, he said. When the pandemic hit, he lost his help during spring planting.

“There was no way my dad was going to get the crop planted if he had to take care of the cattle,” he said.

“I kind of knew in 2020 what direction I was going, and I talked to (Superintendent) Dr. Murillo. The pandemic was so disruptive to our work here in education, I just didn’t feel I could leave right then.”

He and Annie, now an elementary teacher in Riverside Community Schools, have two sons: Sutton, 12; and Mathes, 10. Both are involved in 4-H, and Sutton has his own cattle.

“They get to walk beans in the summer — which isn’t their favorite thing to do,” Vorthmann said. “When I got older, I realized those were the things that made me who I have become.”

Vorthmann serves as chairman of the Iowa Reading Research Center’s Advisory Council, president of the St. Paul Lutheran Church Council and is past president of the Mission in Community Assistance and Housing (MICAH House) Emergency Family Shelter Board of Directors in Council Bluffs. He also served a term on the City of Council Bluffs Civil Rights Commission.

