CB, LC to dismiss school early Wednesday

Council Bluffs Community Schools will dismiss early Wednesday because of the forecast of wind gusts from 65 to 75 miles per hour between 3 and 6 p.m., the district announced Tuesday evening.

For the safety of everyone traveling home from school, all schools will follow their Monday dismissal times of 12:50 p.m. for middle school, 1:35 p.m. for high school and 2:05 p.m. for elementary.

Kids & Company will be open right after dismissal at the elementary school sites for all registered families. All after-school practices and activities will be cancelled.

Lewis Central Community Schools, as always, will dismiss one hour early on Wednesdays for professional development.