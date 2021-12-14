 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CB, LC to dismiss school early Wednesday

  • 0
Education graphic

Metro Creative Connection

 Metro Creative Connection

Council Bluffs Community Schools will dismiss early Wednesday because of the forecast of wind gusts from 65 to 75 miles per hour between 3 and 6 p.m., the district announced Tuesday evening.

For the safety of everyone traveling home from school, all schools will follow their Monday dismissal times of 12:50 p.m. for middle school, 1:35 p.m. for high school and 2:05 p.m. for elementary.

Kids & Company will be open right after dismissal at the elementary school sites for all registered families. All after-school practices and activities will be cancelled.

Lewis Central Community Schools, as always, will dismiss one hour early on Wednesdays for professional development.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert